jQuery للمبتدئين : الصيغه المبدئيه
تصميم وبناء تطبيقات ويب تفاعلية غنية
إنشاء واجهة مستخدم تفاعلية
يساعدك على إدراك تفاعل المستخدم، والأدوات التي تساعدك في إنشاء الرسوم المتحركة، والأدوات التي تتيح لك التواصل مع السيرفر دون إعادة تحميل الصفحة
في نهاية المشروع ده ، هتكون قادر تصمم صفحات web تفاعلية مع سلوك المستخدم و تخلي المشروع الخاص بك حيوي. من خلال jQuery library ، تقدر تخلي صفحة الـ web تفاعلية من غير اعادة تحميل الصفحة، و هتقدر تراجع على البيانات قبل إرسالها للserver. خلال المشروع ده , هنمشى مع بعض خطوة بخطوة عشان نخلي جميع مكونات صفحة الweb تتفاعل مع سلوك المستخدم، بدءًا من المكونات المصممة والوظيفية. المشروع الإرشادي ده مخصص للأشخاص ذوي الخبرة المبدئية في تصميم ال(web web design) وتطوير الواجهة الأمامية(front-end development). الأشخاص اللي عندهم رغبة في معرفة كيفية تحسين تجربة المستخدم لأن الغرض من jQuery هو تسهيل استخدام JavaScript على موقع الweb الخاص بك. يأخذ jQuery الكثير من المهام الشائعة التي تتطلب العديد من سطور تعليمات JavaScript البرمجية لإنجازها ، ويمكن اختصارها بسطر واحد من التعليمات البرمجية في الjQuery.
HTML5
Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)
HTML
HTML and CSS
JavaScript
استخدام jQuery selectors لتحديد العناصر الDOM
تطبيق على التفاعل باستخدام jQuery event handlers
إظهار القدرة على ربط وظائف JQuery باستخدام الchaining
طلب التحقق من صحة النموذج على chaining
استخدم DOM manipulation لإضافة العناصر
استخدم DOM manipulation لحذف عناصر
تطبيق الملاحظات اللاصقة على إضافة / إزالة العناصر
