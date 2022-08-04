jQuery للمبتدئين : الصيغه المبدئيه

تصميم وبناء تطبيقات ويب تفاعلية غنية

إنشاء واجهة مستخدم تفاعلية

يساعدك على إدراك تفاعل المستخدم، والأدوات التي تساعدك في إنشاء الرسوم المتحركة، والأدوات التي تتيح لك التواصل مع السيرفر دون إعادة تحميل الصفحة

في نهاية المشروع ده ، هتكون قادر تصمم صفحات web تفاعلية مع سلوك المستخدم و تخلي المشروع الخاص بك حيوي. من خلال jQuery library ، تقدر تخلي صفحة الـ web تفاعلية من غير اعادة تحميل الصفحة، و هتقدر تراجع على البيانات قبل إرسالها للserver. خلال المشروع ده , هنمشى مع بعض خطوة بخطوة عشان نخلي جميع مكونات صفحة الweb تتفاعل مع سلوك المستخدم، بدءًا من المكونات المصممة والوظيفية. المشروع الإرشادي ده مخصص للأشخاص ذوي الخبرة المبدئية في تصميم ال(web web design) وتطوير الواجهة الأمامية(front-end development). الأشخاص اللي عندهم رغبة في معرفة كيفية تحسين تجربة المستخدم لأن الغرض من jQuery هو تسهيل استخدام JavaScript على موقع الweb الخاص بك. يأخذ jQuery الكثير من المهام الشائعة التي تتطلب العديد من سطور تعليمات JavaScript البرمجية لإنجازها ، ويمكن اختصارها بسطر واحد من التعليمات البرمجية في الjQuery.

Skills you will develop

  • HTML5

  • Cascading Style Sheets (CSS)

  • HTML

  • HTML and CSS

  • JavaScript

  1. استخدام jQuery selectors لتحديد العناصر الDOM

  2. تطبيق على التفاعل باستخدام jQuery event handlers

  3. إظهار القدرة على ربط وظائف JQuery باستخدام الchaining

  4. طلب التحقق من صحة النموذج على chaining

  5. استخدم DOM manipulation لإضافة العناصر

  6. استخدم DOM manipulation لحذف عناصر

  7. تطبيق الملاحظات اللاصقة على إضافة / إزالة العناصر

