كيفية استخدام التسويق المؤثر لتنمية أعمالك على إنستغرام
تعلّم كيفية تنمية أعمالك التجارية باختيار المؤثر المناسب
تعلّم كيفية احتساب الميزانية للإعلان التجاري لتطوير الأعمال
تعلّم كيفية التواصل مع الأشخاص المؤثرين لإنشاء حملات تسويقية
في هذه الدورة التدريبية القائمة على المشروع والتي تستغرق ساعة واحدة، ستتعلم كيفية استخدام و اختيار مؤثر التسويق المناسب للشركة أو الأعمال الخاصة بك على إنستغرام، إضافة إلى التعرُّف على الخطوات الرئيسية لتنمية هذه الأعمال بتحديد الأهداف والميزانية واختيار المؤثر المناسب ومعرفة أنواع المؤثرين الثلاثة و كيفية اختيار المؤثرالمناسب. ستتعلم أيضاً كيفية احتساب الميزانية العامة للحملة التسويقية، وكيفية إرسال رسائل نصية و الاتفاق مع المؤثرين على العمل معاً وإنشاء محتوى جيد. في نهاية هذه الدورة، ستتمكّن من تنمية وتطوير أعمالك التجارية على إنستغرام باستخدام التسويق المؤثر.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تعريف التسويق المؤثر والإستراتيجية المتبعة لتنمية الأعمال التجارية
تطبيق احتساب الميزانية على بيانات غوغل لتحديد الأهداف والميزانية
تعريف أنواع المؤثرين والتأكد من صحة المؤثر
التواصل مع المؤثر والاتفاق على المعطيات للبدء بالعمل التسويقي
التواصل مع المؤثرين وتعزيز العلاقات معهم بهدف تطوير الأعمال
