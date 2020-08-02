Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Unsupervised Machine Learning for Customer Market Segmentation by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
296 ratings
43 reviews

About the Course

In this hands-on guided project, we will train unsupervised machine learning algorithms to perform customer market segmentation. Market segmentation is crucial for marketers since it enables them to launch targeted ad marketing campaigns that are tailored to customer's specific needs. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

GV

Sep 14, 2020

best practical course to understand unsupervised learning.faculty was precise and clear hoping to complete other courses from the faculty

TT

Sep 16, 2020

Wonderful course to understand clustering basics. Ryan teaches the concepts as well as gives hands on practice in a very simplified way.

By Khandaker M A

Aug 2, 2020

One of the BEST Guided projects I've done so far. The instructor did his best to elaborate every code & entities in details. This is a must-take Guided Project for all of those who want to know about "Unsupervised Machine Learning for Customer Market Segmentation"

By Tanushree P

Sep 17, 2020

Wonderful course to understand clustering basics. Ryan teaches the concepts as well as gives hands on practice in a very simplified way.

By Adegoke T B

Sep 7, 2020

This project is quite explanatory and fun. Thanks to Ryan Ahmed and Coursera.....now I'm good to go on Customer Market Segmentation.

By Sanjana R

Jul 2, 2020

One of the best guided projects I have done so far. The instructor does their best in teaching what each part of the code entails.

By Ben M

Jul 9, 2020

Really well explained guided course that has given me a good foundational skill to build on with my datasets at work

By Anif H S

Sep 30, 2020

I still could not find the Video that should I learn and study. How could I take the assignment if I have not yet got or haven't seen the Video Learning about Unsupervised Machine Learning for Customer Market Segmentation? Please help me to solve this problem, Thank Very Much for your kind attention.

I am a Doctorate Student at IPB Indonesia

By Suhaimi C

Jan 16, 2021

Awesome course with interesting project. I learned a lot and something new. Thanks much for teaching and sharing this course. Highly recommend it if anyone wants to learn how to do market segmentation using K-Means and PCA. Very thorough with great explanation. Will look forward to other courses from the instructor, Ryan Ahmed.

By Oscar F

Sep 28, 2020

Muy bueno el curso, tenía ganas de tomarlo desde hace un tiempo. El profesor explica bien y los conceptos son sencillos de entender. Puede tomar más tiempo del que se indica en la descripción. Satisfecho con lo aprendido.

By Dongliang Z

Nov 5, 2020

Very good course! easy to understand and practical coding. However I expect more explaination of the PCA and what if the PCA/Kmeans result is not so beautiful? how to deal with it?

By Gautham V

Sep 15, 2020

best practical course to understand unsupervised learning.faculty was precise and clear hoping to complete other courses from the faculty

By Jonathan S

Nov 19, 2020

Great instructor. Should know Python prior to taking the course to get the most out of the project.

By Sundarram A

May 19, 2021

This course material is very precise and offered me good understanding on k-means algorithm.

By Apoorv D

Feb 21, 2021

This is an excellent project-based course, with the right mix of theory and code.

By MOHAMED M

Aug 15, 2020

Très instructif pour aborder le domaine de machine learning. J'ai bien apprécié !

By Juan C G

Sep 29, 2020

great. I understand some concepts of k means by doing the example.

By Jeffrey W

Aug 11, 2020

Great short course on one method of unsupervised machine learning.

By Endang P G

Oct 6, 2020

The Prof. Ryan Ahmed is soooo Genius, thank you Prof.

By Yamini H

Nov 13, 2020

Good details and explaination. Focussed learning

By Mrigank J

Jul 12, 2020

Kindly e-mail the notebook I did my project on

By PRUDHVI

Jul 18, 2020

Good Practical Start, for a Beginner!

By Arindam M

Mar 15, 2021

Very good explanation and structure.

By Sonal k

Jul 20, 2021

Well organised, enjoy learning

By Kaan B

Dec 28, 2020

Very well explained topics.

By Sowmya P

Mar 5, 2021

Good course for beginners.

By Aniruddh M

Jul 31, 2020

Well taught and explained!

