GV
Sep 14, 2020
best practical course to understand unsupervised learning.faculty was precise and clear hoping to complete other courses from the faculty
TT
Sep 16, 2020
Wonderful course to understand clustering basics. Ryan teaches the concepts as well as gives hands on practice in a very simplified way.
By Khandaker M A•
Aug 2, 2020
One of the BEST Guided projects I've done so far. The instructor did his best to elaborate every code & entities in details. This is a must-take Guided Project for all of those who want to know about "Unsupervised Machine Learning for Customer Market Segmentation"
By Tanushree P•
Sep 17, 2020
By Adegoke T B•
Sep 7, 2020
This project is quite explanatory and fun. Thanks to Ryan Ahmed and Coursera.....now I'm good to go on Customer Market Segmentation.
By Sanjana R•
Jul 2, 2020
One of the best guided projects I have done so far. The instructor does their best in teaching what each part of the code entails.
By Ben M•
Jul 9, 2020
Really well explained guided course that has given me a good foundational skill to build on with my datasets at work
By Anif H S•
Sep 30, 2020
I still could not find the Video that should I learn and study. How could I take the assignment if I have not yet got or haven't seen the Video Learning about Unsupervised Machine Learning for Customer Market Segmentation? Please help me to solve this problem, Thank Very Much for your kind attention.
I am a Doctorate Student at IPB Indonesia
By Suhaimi C•
Jan 16, 2021
Awesome course with interesting project. I learned a lot and something new. Thanks much for teaching and sharing this course. Highly recommend it if anyone wants to learn how to do market segmentation using K-Means and PCA. Very thorough with great explanation. Will look forward to other courses from the instructor, Ryan Ahmed.
By Oscar F•
Sep 28, 2020
Muy bueno el curso, tenía ganas de tomarlo desde hace un tiempo. El profesor explica bien y los conceptos son sencillos de entender. Puede tomar más tiempo del que se indica en la descripción. Satisfecho con lo aprendido.
By Dongliang Z•
Nov 5, 2020
Very good course! easy to understand and practical coding. However I expect more explaination of the PCA and what if the PCA/Kmeans result is not so beautiful? how to deal with it?
By Gautham V•
Sep 15, 2020
By Jonathan S•
Nov 19, 2020
Great instructor. Should know Python prior to taking the course to get the most out of the project.
By Sundarram A•
May 19, 2021
This course material is very precise and offered me good understanding on k-means algorithm.
By Apoorv D•
Feb 21, 2021
This is an excellent project-based course, with the right mix of theory and code.
By MOHAMED M•
Aug 15, 2020
Très instructif pour aborder le domaine de machine learning. J'ai bien apprécié !
By Juan C G•
Sep 29, 2020
great. I understand some concepts of k means by doing the example.
By Jeffrey W•
Aug 11, 2020
Great short course on one method of unsupervised machine learning.
By Endang P G•
Oct 6, 2020
The Prof. Ryan Ahmed is soooo Genius, thank you Prof.
By Yamini H•
Nov 13, 2020
Good details and explaination. Focussed learning
By Mrigank J•
Jul 12, 2020
Kindly e-mail the notebook I did my project on
By PRUDHVI•
Jul 18, 2020
Good Practical Start, for a Beginner!
By Arindam M•
Mar 15, 2021
Very good explanation and structure.
By Sonal k•
Jul 20, 2021
Well organised, enjoy learning
By Kaan B•
Dec 28, 2020
Very well explained topics.
By Sowmya P•
Mar 5, 2021
Good course for beginners.
By Aniruddh M•
Jul 31, 2020
Well taught and explained!