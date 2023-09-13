Crea tu Social Media Plan con CANVA es para perfeccionar su habilidad de diseño en la plataforma y crear informes impactantes. En este curso de 52 minutos de duración, aprenderá a -Crear un Plan de Social Media Marketing, - Dominar los elementos de Canva en nivel intermedio y -Disponer del archivo en formatos diversos. Para lograr esto, descubrirá estrategias que optimizarán sus creaciones. Este proyecto es único porque tiene un enfoque práctico y sencillo a la vez que detallista. Para tener éxito en este proyecto se recomienda que tenga conocimientos previos en diseño y un nivel básico de Canva.
Marketing Digital en Canva: Crea tu Social Media Plan
Taught in Spanish
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Crear un Plan de Social Media ingresando y eligiendo los recursos y elementos básicos
Dominar los elementos de Canva en nivel intermedio, aplicando sombras, superponiendo elementos, aplicando filtros, utilizando transparencias.
Manipular el archivo en formatos diversos como JPG,PNG,PDF,PPT Y MP4.
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Definir el formato ideal para un SMP
Introducir imágen de marca
Determinar información relevante a completar
Armar la portada del Social Media Plan
Selección de elementos audiovisuales y carga
Implementación de tablas y gráficos, sombreados, agrupación.
Personalización. Descarga de archivos y colaboración remota.
Presentación y descarga final
Recommended experience
Conocimiento básico de diseño.
Conocimiento básico de Marketing Digital y conceptos
Saber importar archivos de imágen y video a CANVA
8 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Marketing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.