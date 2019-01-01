Promouvoir votre marque sur les réseaux sociaux avec BeFunky
Créer un compte gratuit sur BeFunky
Créer des posts pour vos réseaux sociaux en utilisant les divers outils de BeFunky
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour créer une multitude de visuels graphiques pour vos réseaux sociaux utilisant gratuitement la plateforme BeFunky, éditeur de photos en ligne. Grâce à ce projet, vous serez en mesure de promouvoir gratuitement votre marque et d’acquérir plus de followers ou clients. Remarque : ce cours fonctionne le mieux pour les étudiants basés en Amérique du Nord. Nous nous efforçons actuellement d'apporter la même expérience dans d'autres régions.
Social Media
Digital Marketing
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer un compte gratuit Befunky utilisant une adresse email valide et être familiarisé avec la plateforme
Créer un post Instagram utilisant les divers outils proposés par BeFunky
Créer un post Facebook utilisant les divers outils proposés par BeFunky
Créer une photo de couverture Facebook utilisant les divers outils proposés par BeFunky
Créer une bannière publicitaire Facebook utilisant les divers outils proposés par BeFunky
