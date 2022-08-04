رسم البيانات في Power BI: قم بإنشاء أول Dashboard
خلال هيدا المشروع رح تبنوا Power BI Dashboard ورح تصمموا Report تفاعلي وتغيروا ال-theme وتنشروا live data وتحضروا mobile view لل-Report.
بنهاية هل مشروع، رح تقدروا تصمموا وتبنوا أول Power BI Dashboard خاص فيكم . خلال المشروع رح نمشى مع بعض خطوة بخطوة عشان نقدر نصمم ال dashboard تعولنا و تعملوله publish على ال-web و تحضروله mobile view، و تعرضوا عليه live data وكمان رح يقطع علينا مفاهيم ثانية مثل dashboard theme و-data classification و-pin live report. رح نستعمل Power BI، يلي هو Microsoft Tool المستخدمة ب أكبر وأهم الشركات لبناء dashboards وتحليل البيانات، وهل مشروع رح يكون للأشخاص المبتدئين ب-Power BI، يلي عملوا كم dashboard بسيط وبدهم يطورا قدراتهم ليقدروا يبنوا ال-dashbnoards الضخمة والمعقدة يلي بينبنو بالشركات الكبيرة.
Data Visualization Software
Data Analysis
Data Visualization (DataViz)
power bi
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
تحميل بيانات المبيعات على Power BI
بناء أول Power BI Dashboard
غير ال-Dashboard Theme وانشره مع العالم
تصميم Dashboard لأفلام ال-Avengers
تصميم Mobile View لل-Dashboard
إضافة بث مباشر للبيانات على الـ-Dashboard.
بناء Dashboard لتحليل Twitter Data
