React Hooks: useRef, useMemo, useCallback, ImperativeHandle

By the end of this course you will have a solid grasp of some of the most important hooks in React. We will start by understanding the tricky parts of hooks and spend time digging deeper than other courses, logging everything. We then go ahead to consume our hooks in real life examples. This course is aimed at developers who are familiar with React and hooks in general, understand the basics well, and would like to have some more experience, especially using some of the more advanced and dynamic development patterns in React.

Skills you will develop

  • Web Development

  • React (Web Framework)

  • Front-End Web Development

  • Software Engineering

  • JavaScript

