Version Control in node.js: Update Your App with GitHub

This Guided Project "Version Control in node.js: Update Your App with GitHub" is for web developers who use node.js in a collaborative environment. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to utilize GitHub to create a repository for a node.js application, create a new version of a node.js application, create commit messages for a node.js application, edit files for a node.js application, and merge pull requests. To achieve this, we will work through six tasks with GitHub. In order to be successful in this project, you will need to have basic node.js or JavaScript programming experience, knowledge of basic git operations: repository, commit. and two GitHub accounts. NOTE: You need two GitHub accounts to complete this project.

Skills you will develop

  • Github

  • Node.Js

  • Collaboration

  • Product Lifecycle

  • Version Control

