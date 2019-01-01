Configuration pour les débutants absolus avec VS Code
découvrir le software visual Studio Code (VS code )
créer et ouvrir des projet dans le software visual studio code
Personnaliser les paramètres de visual studio Code
Dans ce cours d'une heure, basé sur un projet, vous allez découvrir l’interface de l’éditeur de code vscode et vous allez apprendre à créer et ouvrir des projets dans le software , personnaliser les paramètres de visual studio Code et utiliser les raccourci clavier. Ce projet ne nécessite aucun prérequis et il est destiné aux débutants absolus qui vont apprendre le codage et veulent commencer par l'éditeur de code , les développeurs qui ont utilisé un éditeur de code différent et veulent maintenant passer à vscode. il y a une citation qui dit que vous êtes aussi bon que vos outils. Donc ensemble on va traiter un cas particulier, si “Nadim ” veut devenir un développeur web, il va créer un fichier html dans vscode, malgré qu’il ne sait rien à propos du html. Il va utiliser le fichier seulement pour apprendre à modifier les configurations de son éditeur. pour qu’il puisse écrire ses nombreuses lignes de code avec le maximum de rapidité et efficacité.
Web Development
Web Development Tools
Visual Studio Code
Programming Tool
coding
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Inroduction
Création d'un projet
Facultatif : Activité pratique
le thème et l'enregistrement automatique
Les extensions
la langue d'affichage et les raccourcies clavier
Facultatif : Activité pratique
