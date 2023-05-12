Exam Prep DAS-C01: AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization is intended for the candidates performing a Data Analytics focused role. This specialization will prepare learners to use AWS services for designing, building, securing, and maintaining analytics solutions to provide insight from data. This Specialization is designed to teach learners the technical skills related to Data Analytics focused job roles. If you're seeking a job in data analytics. This data analytics focussed specialization will provide you with all of the necessary skills and knowledge to earn a job as a data analyst.
Exam Prep DAS-C01: AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization is divided into a set of 5 Courses. These courses cover Domain requirements for appearing in AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Certification. The detail of Courses is provided below:
Course 1. AWS: Data Collection Systems
Course 2. AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management
Course 3. AWS: Data Processing
Course 4. AWS: Data Analysis and Visualization
Course 5. AWS: Security in Data Analytics
All these courses are further divided into Modules, Lessons and Video Items. All the courses have a set of Practice Quiz and Graded Quiz available that test the candidate's ability to understand the concept and grasp hold on the topics discussed in the courses.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will e provided with Lab Demonstrations based on the topics discussed in the courses that are part of this specialization. They will also have the opportunity to practice labs on their AWS Console for hands on demonstrations. However, These hands on labs are optional to be performed by learners.