Exam Prep DAS-C01: AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization
Exam Prep DAS-C01: AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty Specialization

Become AWS Certified Data Analytics Specialty . Master the fundamentals of Data Analytics in AWS

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Specialization - 5 course series

4.6

(9 reviews)

Beginner level

1 month at 10 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Gain Skills to understand the fundamentals of  Data Analytics.

  • Learn working with various AWS Services necessary for Data Analytics 

Skills you'll gain

Specialization - 5 course series

AWS: Data Collection Systems

Course 16 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe data collection stages and compare their systems. 

  • Implement Kinesis Data streams with Kinesis Producer Library and KCL

  • Describe Kinesis Data Firehouse and compare their functions 

  • Implement the AWS Glue, experiment their functions with others services

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Data Collection system
Category: Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)

AWS: Storage Systems and Data Management

Course 27 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe storage components with operational storage services

  • Implement  DynamoDB Operational Characteristics and Redshift

  • Analyze various approaches for Management of data.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Data Visualization
Category: Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)

AWS Data Processing

Course 36 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze Modeling Concepts and train Machine Learning Models

  • Examine performance of machine learning models

  • Implement automatic model tuning by training a model

Skills you'll gain

Category: Amazon Dynamodb
Category: Data Analysis
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Redshift
Category: Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)

AWS: Data Analysis and Visualization

Course 47 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand analysis and visualization based services

  • Design appropriate data analysis solution for a given scenario

  • Examine AWS based Visualization Services.

  •  Examine AWS based Analytics Services.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Processing
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)

AWS: Security in Data Analytics

Course 55 hours

What you'll learn

  • Examine security procedures in context of data analytics

  • Understand different Identity and Access Management Permissions.

  • Implement data protection and encryption techniques

Skills you'll gain

Category: Data Analysis
Category: Data Security
Category: Cloud Computing
Category: Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
55 Courses29,429 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

