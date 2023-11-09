Linux Skills for 2024 (+ How to Add Them to Your Resume)

Browse resume samples and in-demand skills for Linux engineers, administrators, and developers in this guide.
If you want to increase your competitiveness as a candidate in the IT job market, learning to enhance and market your Linux skills is an excellent place to start. The Linux Foundation’s 2022 Open Source Jobs Report states that 86 percent of hiring managers prioritize hiring open-source professionals [1], and Linux is one of the world’s most popular open-source operating systems per Statista [2]. You can learn more about in-demand Linux skills and how to add them to your resume in the following article.
Linux skills are technical competencies related to using Linux systems. They may vary slightly depending on your job title. If you already have some Linux experience and want to supplement your knowledge, consider browsing job postings in your area of interest to identify new focus areas. If you don’t yet have any Linux experience, start with the foundational skill set all Linux professionals need.
Navigating the system’s directories and filing system
Manipulating files in the Linux shell
User permission configuration
Package installation and software management
Ability to identify and apply different filesystem types
Using Linux commands for process management
Basic troubleshooting and debugging
Getting started on your own can feel challenging, but many resources exist that you can use for self-instruction or guided learning. Here are some starting points for independent learners:
Download Linux. Linux is free to use. You can download it anytime and get a feel for the navigation and controls.
Browse Linux literature and documentation. You can browse the Linux forum or read books online, such as The Linux Command Line: A Complete Introduction.
Command Line in Linux: Guided Project by Coursera. This beginner-level online course can be completed in just one hour. You’ll learn the basics of shell commands, Bash, and the command line.
Some employers request specific Linux certifications, such as the Linux Foundation Certified IT Associate (LFCA). This certification demonstrates your readiness for an entry-level role. The exam costs $250, and you have only one option to retake it, so practicing before the exam is a great way to ensure you pass the first time. Those pursuing the foundational Linux certification can prepare for the exam with an instructor-led online course like the Learning Linux for LFCA Certification Specialization.
Cybersecurity skills are essential for system administrators. Best practices for cybersecurity can vary depending on the type of system your organization uses, so consider identifying commonly used infrastructures to study within your niche. For example, cloud security requires different user access management methods since users can access the system from different devices and locations. You can also focus on learning to work with popular technologies or vendors, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SQL, and IBM Power Systems.
Created Python scripts for task automation, continuous error detection, and system resource monitoring.
Debugged and enhanced existing Python scripts for data importation into MySQL.
Configured and maintained network routers and host-based firewalls to align with Linux system security practices.
Implemented a custom security information and event management (SIEM) system using open-source software.
The resources below range from short, targeted projects to specialized training led by industry leaders. Each provides a shareable certificate and/or a hands-on exercise with industry-standard tools.
Create Python Linux Script to Generate a Disk Usage Report: Guided Project. This one-hour-long, hands-on project is best suited for intermediate learners. You’ll create a Python script and use a Python package to generate CSV reports and iterate through a directory structure. Upon completion, you’ll earn a shareable certificate for your resume.
Linux and Private Cloud Administration on IBM Power Systems Specialization. This intermediate-level course series led by IBM focuses on Linux system administration in a private cloud environment. You’ll learn more about core cloud computing concepts like virtualization while working with Red Hat Enterprise Linux and IBM Power Systems.
Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate. This Google Career Certificate program is beginner-friendly and can be completed in six months. You’ll program in Python and practice using Linux, SQL, SIEM tools, and intrusion detection systems (IDS).
The Linux kernel, or base component, is written in C, making it a powerful programming language for developers to learn. Python, Ruby, and Bash are crucial for automating and scripting tasks. Like Linux engineers, Linux developers should familiarize themselves with industry-standard tools such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Git and GitHub are valuable tools for Linux developers, as version control systems are often utilized to track source code changes.
Configured network protocols and services in Red Hat Linux servers.
Tested, debugged, and performed troubleshooting on Linux system configurations.
Developed database management applications on the Linux platform.
Built encryption and data integration software using Linux storage.
In the below list of resources, you’ll find an in-depth specialization that offers a certificate upon completion and a Guided Project you can use to practice more specific skills.
Open Source Software Development, Linux and Git Specialization. Learn to develop open-source software using key tools and technologies like Git, Bash, and command line tools. You could earn a shareable certificate from The Linux Foundation in about two months.
Integrated Development Environments in Linux: Guided Project. Practice your development skills in integrated environments with instructor-led guidance through this intermediate Guided Project. Tools you’ll use include Visual Studio Code, Eclipse, and KDevelop.
Behind Python, troubleshooting and Bash (Bourne-again shell) are the most common skills for Linux engineers to have [4]. Knowledge of cloud computing, embedded systems, and automation is also advantageous, as many Linux engineers are responsible for cloud infrastructure scaling. You might also consider focusing on specific technologies and commonly used Linux engineering platforms. Examples include Docker, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Red Hat.
Designed and implemented security policies for Red Hat servers.
Developed test automation scripts in Perl and Python.
Designed, developed, and maintained GUIs on embedded hardware systems.
Performed systems requirements analysis to identify opportunities to update and optimize servers and hardware.
Python, Bash and SQL Essentials for Data Engineering Specialization. In this beginner-level course series, you’ll use basic Python to design scripts and work with an SQL database within the Linux environment.
Akamai Network Engineering Professional Certificate. This Professional Certificate program comprises five beginner-level courses covering OS management, networking technology, SQL commands, and security management. You’ll practice debugging techniques and strengthen your knowledge of Linux and Unix system administration.
C Programming with Linux Specialization. In just two months, you can become a C programmer capable of developing and debugging code for optimizing computer memory. This beginner-level course series provides you with a shareable certificate upon completion.
Enroll in a beginner-friendly online course like Linux Fundamentals today to build your core skills and start working toward a Linux certification. Or, specialize in a focus area like Linux Server Management and Security by earning an intermediate-level certificate from the University of Colorado.
