How to Succeed in a Panel Interview

This article defines panel interviews and offers tips on how to prepare for and succeed in a panel interview.
A panel interview is when two or more people interview you at the same time. Panel members can include potential supervisors, managers, team members, HR specialists, and other decision-makers within a company.
Panel interviews are common in many industries, including higher education, health care and medicine, government, and the corporate world, especially for a senior position with a lot of demands and responsibilities.
Employers typically use panel interviews for several reasons:
Multiple decision makers can meet you at once, which saves time in the hiring process.
Decision makers can form their own impressions of you, rather than getting secondhand information from a single interviewer.
Employers can observe how well you can engage everyone in the room and handle stressful situations.
While the idea of facing more than one interviewer at once can feel nerve-wracking, it may be helpful to consider some of the advantages of this interview format. For example, by meeting with a whole panel, you can potentially consolidate multiple rounds of interviews into a single experience. You can also gather multiple perspectives on the position you’re applying for. In addition, you can observe the interactions among panel members and get a sense of the company culture.
A panel interview is one of several types of interviews you might encounter during your job search. Here are some others:
The first thing to do is to contact the employer and gather as much information as you can about the upcoming panel interview. Take notes on the following:
What are the names and roles of everyone who will be on the panel?
What can you learn about each panel member through social media or the company’s website?
How might you address each member’s individual concerns during the interview?
Where will the panel interview take place?
What topics will you cover in the group conversation?
How will the interview be structured?
What will you need to bring with you, such as extra copies of your resume and work samples?
Will you be making a presentation or performing a job-related task during the interview?
Next, prepare for a panel interview much like you would a one-on-one interview. Research the company and reflect on how your qualifications match the ideal candidate for the position. Anticipate questions you may be asked and explore ways you can answer them. Practice using the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) to formulate compelling stories about your prior experience. Prepare a list of questions to ask panel members so that you can gather the information you need to make a career decision, as well as demonstrate your interest in the position.
Then, use all of your research and notes to prepare your presentation or job-related task. That way, you can tailor your material to the company’s mission and the requirements of the position, while leveraging your strengths.
Rehearse your presentation in front of friends or family and implement their feedback.
After completing the practical interview preparation steps, your next effort should be to master the emotional and interpersonal aspects of a panel interview. That way, you can present your qualifications to the entire panel with clarity and confidence.
Here are some tips:
In the moments before the interview, acknowledge any feelings of nervousness about facing a group of decision-makers. This feeling is natural, even if you are confident about your qualifications and excited about the position you’re applying for. You might find it useful to do some deep breathing exercises or give your interview materials a final glance.
Set an intention of making the right career decision for you, just as panel members will be focused on finding the right candidate. In the midst of presenting your qualifications, delivering a presentation, or performing a task, look for opportunities to ask your prepared questions.
After introducing yourself to each panel member, remember to make eye contact and speak clearly and deliberately. Give all decision-makers on the panel equal amounts of attention, even if one panel member acts as a facilitator and others are less talkative than others.
Pause after each question and consider how you’d like to answer it. Listen carefully to all panel members, and take notes of everything that will help you make the best career decision. Ask for clarification when needed. Take your time delivering answers.
Before you leave, capture the contact information of each panel member and thank everyone for their time and interest.
Remember to follow up with panel members after the interview to express your enthusiasm about the position and ask when you can expect updates on the hiring process.
The questions asked in a panel interview are usually similar to ones you’d be asked in a one-on-one interview. One major difference is that multiple people will be asking you questions rather than just one. This could include behavioral questions like, “What’s a challenge you’ve faced and how did you come up with a solution?,” or questions about your professional demeanor like, “How would your colleagues describe you?”
To prepare for the kinds of questions you may be asked, research common interview questions in your career field. For example, in an interview for a project manager position, you may be asked, “How would you create an environment of collaboration on your team?”
Panel interviews can consist of several components. You may be asked to deliver a presentation on a specific topic or perform a job-related task. Panel members will likely take turns asking you questions about your experience and how you would handle different challenges and situations related to the position you’re applying for.
For some job candidates, panel interviews may feel more difficult than one-on-one interviews. A common reason is that multiple people are evaluating the candidate’s suitability for a position, and it can feel like a high-pressure situation. Panel interviews may involve additional challenges, like delivering a presentation or performing a task on the spot. With thorough research and preparation, you can walk into a panel interview feeling confident in your abilities.
Unless you get a job offer on the spot, you may not know for sure if you performed well. However, there are a few ways to self-assess and refine your methods for future interviews. How thorough was the research you conducted into the position and company? How clear and compelling were your answers to questions? How did you handle unexpected or difficult-to-answer questions? Did you engage all the panel members? How would you describe the demeanor of the panel members throughout the interview and at the end?
A day or two after the interview, follow up with the panel to express your interest in the position and request updates on the hiring process. Depending on the result of your follow-up (an invitation to another interview or a job offer), you can take the opportunity to ask about your performance and receive feedback.
