AWIT, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 2017 to address the diversity gaps in tech industry leadership. It has years of experience hosting skills-based workshops and mentoring events, first around Silicon Valley, and later through its chapters in San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Chennai, and online, with 16,000+ members at the time it first premiered on Coursera in 2020. Thanks to the sponsorship of Amazon Web Services and Coursera, AWIT proudly makes accessible to all Coursera learners its collective knowledge about how to succeed in the most sought-after roles in today's most dynamic industry.

Courses and Specializations

Real-World Cloud Product Management
Real-World Cloud Product Management Specialization

Available now

Real-World Product Management
Real-World Product Management Specialization

Available now

Gordon Yu

Gordon Yu

General Counsel and Coursera Director, Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT)
Technical Program Manager, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Nancy Wang

Nancy Wang

CEO and Founder, Advancing Women in Tech (AWIT)
General Manager of AWS Backup Data Protection Services, Amazon Web Services (AWS)
www.advancingwomenintech.org
/advancingwomenintech
/theawit2
