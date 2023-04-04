Job Search Guide: Resources for Your Next Career Move

Bookmark this page for job search tips, strategies, and resources for each stage of your career move, from building skills to interviewing with confidence.
Take control of your job search with these tips, strategies, and resources for each stage of your career move.
Congratulations! If you've made it here you're ready to make a change in your career. To make it easier to take the next step, we've broken down the job search process into key tasks with a wealth of free resources to make your move easier. Bookmark this page to refer to throughout your job search—we'll be adding new resources regularly.
Whether you’re entering the job market for the first time or considering a switch into a new role or industry, you’ve got options. Explore in-demand, high-paying jobs based on your desired lifestyle, degree, or target industry.
What Is an Informational Interview? And How to Make the Most of It
We spend a third of our lives at work on average. As you think about what type of job or career path to pursue, it’s worth considering those jobs that both bring you satisfaction and that empower you to enjoy the lifestyle you want.
In these career fields, job candidates with the right skills are often in demand and paid well for their expertise. Start here to learn more about some of these lucrative industries:
Get job-ready with professional-level training and a credential in a high-growth field. Not sure what career is right for you? Explore your options with Coursera Career Academy.
If you already have a degree—or are in the process of earning one—consider these jobs that might align with your degree level or area of study:
What Can You Do with a Communication Degree: 10 Career Paths
A first job represents an opportunity to gain work experience and build skills you can take with you in your future career.
We change careers for a variety of reasons, the desire for a new challenge, more advancement opportunities, a bigger paycheck, or better work-life balance among them. Regardless of when or why you choose to change careers, it’s a shift that calls for thoughtful planning.
When it comes to developing new job skills, a small investment in time and energy can lead to big opportunities in the job market. Small steps add up over time. Most active Coursera learners spend an average of three hours per week building skills that help them pursue their goals. What skill will you build next?
Whether you're looking to enter a new field or build skills to advance in your industry, Coursera Plus gives you access to 7,000 courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs from top companies and universities for one monthly price.
Your resume and cover letter often serve as the first impression potential employers have of you. An effective resume clearly communicates both who you are as a professional and the value you would bring to a company or organization. Make your cover letter or resume shine with these tips:
Sometimes, an employer will ask for a list of references—former colleagues or managers, professors, clients, or personal connections—who can speak to your skills, accomplishments, and character. Learn more about who to request as a reference (and how to ask them):
In some industries, data analytics, development, and user experience (UX) design, for example, you may be asked to provide a portfolio as part of your application. Your portfolio is your chance to show off your best work and validate your ability to get the job done.
Congratulations! You’ve landed a job interview. This is a big accomplishment that brings you one step closer to that new job title. Interviews can be both exciting and nerve-racking. With a little preparation, you can walk into your next interview with confidence.
Prepare for each step of your next interview with key skills, practice questions, and interview best practices:
15 Insightful Questions to Ask a Hiring Manager During Your Next Interview
How to Write an Interview Follow-Up Email: Guide and Samples
Practice some common interview questions for your target industry so that you’ll know what to expect on the big day:
12 Project Manager Interview Questions and How to Answer Them
Join the Coursera Plus community and get unlimited access to over 7,000 courses, Projects, Specializations, and Professional Certificates on Coursera, taught by top instructors from leading universities and companies.
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.