Commonwealth Education Trust Logo

Commonwealth Education Trust

The Commonwealth Education Trust invests in primary and secondary education and the professional development of teachers throughout their careers. Through education it seeks to enhance the opportunities for children from all walks of life to contribute to the sustainable development of their communities.

Courses and Specializations

Alex Alexandrou

Alex Alexandrou

Dr
Associate Professor Gavin Brown

Associate Professor Gavin Brown

Director, Faculty of Education Quantitative Data Analysis and Research Unit
University of Auckland, New Zealand
Associate Professor Suseela Malakolunthu

Associate Professor Suseela Malakolunthu

Director of the Leadership for Learning and Research Network
University of Malaya, Malaysia
Associate Professor George Oduro

Associate Professor George Oduro

Associate Professor of Educational Leadership
University of Cape Coast, Ghana
David Hill

David Hill

Author
Dr Judy Halbert

Dr Judy Halbert

Co-director of the Centre for Innovative Educational Leadership
Vancouver Island University, British Columbia, Canada
Dr Linda Kaser

Dr Linda Kaser

Co-director of the Centre for Innovative Educational Leadership
Vancouver Island University, British Columbia, Canada
Dr Peter Keegan

Dr Peter Keegan

Senior Lecturer, Te Puna Wānanga, Faculty of Education
University of Auckland, New Zealand
Dr Fawaz Shareef

Dr Fawaz Shareef

Director of the Institute for Research and Innovation
Villa College, Male, Maldives
Maria Gill

Maria Gill

Author
Professor Stephen Dinham

Professor Stephen Dinham

Chair of Teacher Education and Director of Learning and Teaching
University of Melbourne, Australia
Professor Dennis Francis

Professor Dennis Francis

Dean of Education
University of the Free State, Bloemfontein, South Africa
Professor John MacBeath

Professor John MacBeath

Professor Emeritus
University of Cambridge, UK
Professor Tony Townsend

Professor Tony Townsend

Professor Educational Leadership
University of Tasmania/Griffith University, Australia
www.cet1886.org
https://www.facebook.com/groups/663021840556049/
Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder