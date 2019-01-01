Ben's Recommended Courses

Marketing Analytics
University of Virginia
Data Science
Johns Hopkins University
“Coursera has allowed me to not only move in a new direction in my career but also excel in my new field. I have an MBA, but the Data Science Certificate from Johns Hopkins University allowed me to go deeper into the math behind statistics and analytics while learning to program in R.” -Ben D.
Popular Categories on Coursera: Business | Computer Science | Data Science | Information Technology | Health | Career Success | Free Courses | Guided Projects | See All
Popular Degrees on Coursera: Business Degrees | Computer Science Degrees | Data Science Degrees | Public Health Degrees | Bachelor’s Degrees | Master’s Degrees | See all online degrees on Coursera
Popular Professional Certificates on Coursera: Google IT Support Certificate | IBM Full Stack Development Certificate | Facebook Social Media Marketing Certificate | See all professional certificates on Coursera
Popular MasterTrack Certificates on Coursera: Social Work: Practice, Policy, and Research Certificate | Instructional Design Certificate | Machine Learning for Analytics Certificate | See all MasterTrack certificates on Coursera