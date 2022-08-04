MSEE Pathways to Enrollment

Complete a pathway series—3 courses in one of our electrical engineering pathway specializations—to gain admission.

Start today. No application required!

MSEE Pathways to Enrollment

Complete a pathway series—3 courses in one of our electrical engineering pathway specializations—to gain admission.

Start today. No application required!

You're on your way to earning a Master's Degree!

With performance-based admission, there is no application process—complete the work at the required level and you are admitted to the master’s degree program regardless of your previous academic or work experience. No transcripts, tests, minimum GPAs, or application fees are needed to enroll in the program.

Ready to start making progress toward your degree? Follow the steps below:

Step 1

Choose one of the following Electrical Engineering pathway specializations*

*courses within each specialization may be completed as non-credit or for-credit but must be completed as for-credit to enroll.

Step 2

When you're ready, enroll and pay tuition through CU Boulder to access the for-credit versions of the required pathway courses to qualify for enrollment.

Please note that if you have started in non-credit, there will be additional content to complete in the for-credit version after you enroll and pay tuition.

Step 3

Within your selected pathway specialization, complete the three required for-credit courses and the additional course material with a cumulative average of 3.0 or higher.

Why upgrade?

  • Get support: Connect with course facilitators with significant industry experience via office hours.

  • Network: Gain access to the community Slack channel, alumni services, and in-person community events held nationwide.

  • Be official: Get an official University of Colorado Boulder transcript for all completed for-credit coursework.

  • Unlock opportunities: Access exclusive assignments, online library, and career services

  • Get admitted: Complete all three for-credit courses from a pathway specialization to qualify for admission into the master's program.

Not sure where to start? Explore MS-EE open content courses.

Are you interested in electrical engineering, but are worried you do not have the prerequisite skills? Test your abilities and practice required skills by taking a non-credit course first. You can upgrade later to a for-credit course and pay tuition to earn standalone credit, a graduate certificate, or the full MS-EE degree.

Here are some courses you can start with:

Active Optical Devices

Developing Industrial Internet of Things

Embedding Sensors and Motors

Optical Engineering

Power Electronics

Semiconductor Devices

About University of Colorado Boulder

Founded in 1876 and nestled against the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, CU Boulder is a Tier 1 Research institution that proudly anchors one of the most entrepreneurial technology corridors in the United States. Our faculty have launched over 140 new start-ups, our researchers have filed for 1,276 patents in the last eight years, and 548 inventions have been delivered in the last five. We are the proud home of a community of scientists, scholars, and educators that includes five Nobel Laureates, eight MacArthur Genius Grant winners, four National Medal of Science awardees, and over eleven interdisciplinary research institutes.

CommunityJoin a community of over 100 million learners from around the world
CertificateLearn from more than 200 leading universities and industry educators.
Confidence70% of all learners who have stated a career goal and completed a course report outcomes such as gaining confidence, improving work performance, or selecting a new career path.
All courses include:
  • 100% online
  • Flexible schedule
  • Mobile learning
  • Videos and readings from professors at world-renowned universities and industry leaders
  • Practice quizzes

Can’t decide what is right for you?

Try the full learning experience for most courses free for 7 days.

Register to learn with Coursera’s community of 87 million learners around the world

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder