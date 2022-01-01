Free
University of Michigan
Cancer is an umbrella term used to describe a group of related diseases that occur when cells in the body begin dividing constantly while spreading into nearby tissues. These diseases are caused by a disruption in the natural life of cells, which begin to grow and divide when the body needs new cells to replace old, damaged ones. Instead of the normally orderly process, damaged and old cells survive while new cells that aren't needed grow out of control. Many cancers create solid masses of tissue known as tumors. Blood cancers like leukemia don't form these masses. In either case, abnormal cells can spread into surrounding parts of the body and travel through systems to form new cancers in different body parts.
If you're passionate about caring for people with cancer, researching possible cures, or learning more about this serious condition, studying about cancer is an effective starting point. Discover the biology of it and the different types of cancer to gain a deeper understanding. Build a solid foundation on immunology, oncology, and biotechnology to become an engaged part of the conversation surrounding some of the latest and most effective treatments. It's important to learn about cancer if you want to begin a career in oncology or advance your career in cancer treatment or research. Learn about cancer if you want to be educated to better care for yourself or someone you love that has been diagnosed with cancer too.
Learning about cancer opens the door to a variety of career options including oncologists, oncology nurses, radiation oncologists, social workers, community health workers, and health educators. The American Cancer Society estimates that more than 1.7 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every year. The scope of cancer's impact on every population makes it a central issue for careers of all types. For example, if you're passionate about technology, you might go into biotechnology, a field that will play a role in the future of cancer care. Or if you prefer working directly with patients, you might opt to pursue your medical degree or launch a career as a nurse.
Taking online courses about cancer can give you the knowledge you need to start a new career or to progress in your current field while also providing the flexibility you need to balance your personal and professional responsibilities while learning. Online courses let you pick and choose courses and Specializations that interest you most. And you complete your coursework at your own pace, making it easy to fit around other commitments in your busy schedule. If you're starting with the basics, you can take courses like Introduction to the Biology of Cancer, given by Johns Hopkins University, which provides a thorough overview of fundamentals. If you're interested in gaining specialized knowledge, you can take courses like Fundamentals in Immunology or Design and Interpretation of Clinical Trials.