A computer is an electronic device that integrates, stores, retrieves, and processes information and data into audio and visual experiences. The computer sees data as ones and zeros and combines them into much more complex things, like images, videos, websites, games, and documents. Computers use a combination of software and hardware. Software is a set of instructions that tells the hardware what to do, like a media player, word processor, or web browser. Hardware includes the physical parts that are used to make the computer, like a monitor, keyboard, central processing unit (CPU), and camera. Computers come in different formats for different uses. You can work with a laptop computer, a desktop computer, or a tablet computer to create documents, send emails, play video games, and browse the internet.
It's valuable to learn about computers because they're the dominant work tools in education, business, manufacturing, finance, technology, and many other fields. Using computers helps you learn to research information on your own and to think logically about solving problems. When you learn how to operate computers, your knowledge of how computers work in different industries can help boost your career prospects. People use computers for all sorts of activities, from work-related processes like creating documents, reports, and spreadsheets, to leisure activities like playing video games, watching videos, and posting on social media.
Many of the typical career opportunities that use computers are in the manufacturing, marketing, and selling of computers. Some of today’s largest companies, like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Acer, and Dell, got their start by providing the software or hardware for computers and by finding profitable ways to sell the software and hardware. Other career opportunities with computers involve online and store retailers that sell computers and related accessories to the general population. There are also many computer-related jobs that work with the design, application, and maintenance of the software programs that run on computers. These jobs would include software designer, programmer, web developer, database administrator, and application architect.
Taking online courses to learn computers can help you understand how computers work, how they are used in different industries, what types of creative work you can do on computers, and so much more. You can learn fundamental concepts about computers, how they transmit data and information in software programs, what types of processes are used in software systems, and how to use computers to help you with word processing applications, internet platforms, and online banking. In taking online courses to learn computers, you can be exposed to daily computer use and become a more knowledgeable computer user.