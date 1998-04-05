Explore Our Advanced Computer Vision Courses
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular computer vision courses
- Self-Driving Cars: University of Toronto
- Computer Vision Fundamentals with Google Cloud: Google Cloud
- Visual Perception for Self-Driving Cars: University of Toronto
- Tracking Objects in Video with Particle Filters: Coursera Project Network
- Image Super Resolution Using Autoencoders in Keras: Coursera Project Network
- Deep Learning with PyTorch : Siamese Network: Coursera Project Network
- Semantic Segmentation with Amazon Sagemaker: Coursera Project Network
- Advanced Algorithms and Complexity: University of California San Diego
- Introduction to Self-Driving Cars: University of Toronto
- Object Detection with Amazon Sagemaker: Coursera Project Network