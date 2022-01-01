Free
Case Western Reserve University
Skills you'll gain: Law, Justice, International Law
4.8
(3.3k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Law
(4.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
Vanderbilt University
4.6
(136 reviews)
Yale University
Skills you'll gain: Psychologies, Psychology, Business Psychology, Behavior
4.9
(22.5k reviews)
Peking University
3.2
(16 reviews)
Intermediate · Course · 3+ Months
Universiteit Leiden
Skills you'll gain: Justice, Critical Thinking, International Law, Research and Design, Law, Strategy and Operations, Business Analysis
(529 reviews)
Wesleyan University
Skills you'll gain: Law, International Law
(853 reviews)
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Global, International Relations, International Law
4.7
(1.2k reviews)
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Skills you'll gain: Bioinformatics, Probability & Statistics
(116 reviews)
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Skills you'll gain: Human Learning
4.3
(53 reviews)
Lund University
Skills you'll gain: Change Management, Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Machine Learning, Computational Thinking, Human Resources
(170 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks