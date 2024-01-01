Explore Our Advanced Devops Courses
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Applied Machine Learning, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Computer Programming, DevOps, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Software, Microsoft Azure, Python Programming
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, DevOps, Devops Tools, Exploratory Data Analysis, Feature Engineering, Machine Learning Software, Probability & Statistics, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Google Cloud Platform, Other Cloud Platforms and Tools, Strategy and Operations, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Data Warehousing, Python Programming
Duke University
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Microsoft Azure, Python Programming
Tecnológico de Monterrey
Skills you'll gain: Innovation, Communication, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Culture, Strategy, Business Analysis, Planning, Organizational Development, Persona Research, Entrepreneurship, Change Management, E-Commerce, Research and Design, Continuous Integration, Exploratory Data Analysis, Strategy and Operations, Business Intelligence, Critical Thinking, Benefits, Marketing Design, People Analysis, User Experience
LearnQuest
Skills you'll gain: Swift Programming, iOS Development, Mobile Development, Application Development, Computer Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Software Testing
