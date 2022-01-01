Arizona State University
ESL is an acronym for programs that teach English as a Second Language. An ESL program is one designed to teach speakers of other languages how to read, write, listen, and speak English. ESL programs exist in public and private schools, community organizations, after-school and summer camps, and corporations.
Learning how to teach ESL enables you to teach English to non-native speakers. ESL teachers work in the United States and abroad. More than 1 billion people worldwide speak English, and it's an official or primary language in more than 60 countries. Demand for ESL teachers remains high, as it's a global language for business, aeronautical and maritime communication, and international organizations like the International Olympic Committee and the United Nations.
As an ESL teacher, you may accept a position in an international school, a summer immersion program for students, after-school programs, or online language courses. Some ESL teachers offer private lessons for children and adults who want to learn the language. Working as an ESL teacher opens opportunities for living, working, or volunteering in other countries.
When you take an online ESL course, you learn skills and strategies for teaching the English language and have opportunities to see ESL teachers in action with their students. ESL courses cover content like second language acquisition theory, how to structure an English language lesson plan, how to assess second language learners, and how to motivate and engage students. Some courses offer strategies for teaching grammar and composition rules that second language learners find challenging.
Learning ESL may be right for you if you like the language and like teaching others. It’s a popular choice for people who want to travel the world. You can accept a job teaching residents in a country you've always wanted to visit and have an opportunity to immerse yourself in the culture.