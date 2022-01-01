Berklee College of Music
Skills you'll gain: Applied Mathematics, Business Analysis, Chord, Critical Thinking, Estimation, General Statistics, Gratitude, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Scaling, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(2.5k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Learning to play the guitar has positive benefits for your mind and body. Playing the guitar requires mindfulness and concentration that are similar to meditation. Physically strumming the strings and playing music is soothing and helps you unwind. Mastering a challenging chord progression or song gives you a sense of accomplishment and boosts your self-esteem. As you feel more confident in your guitar playing, you may connect with other musicians for jam sessions and expand your social circle.
Online guitar courses help you learn how to play guitar because they make it possible to study and practice when it’s convenient for you. Learning to play the guitar requires consistency, and you're more likely to keep up with regular practice when you can work your music study around your schedule. Having the ability to learn and practice anywhere you have an internet connection is helpful since you can find a place where you feel comfortable playing the instrument.
You don't need any skills or experience before starting to learn to play guitar. A beginning guitar class includes basic lessons like the names and numbers of guitar strings, how to pick and strum, and how to read music notation and chord block diagrams. If you already know how to read musical notation or tablature, you may choose to review those early lessons or skip over them to get to more advanced lessons.
Learning to play the guitar is a suitable hobby for you when you like the sound of the guitar and music written for it. Being interested in the instrument increases your motivation to learn and practice your technique.