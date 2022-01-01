IBM
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Artificial Neural Networks, C Programming Language Family, Cloud Computing, Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Computer Programming, Computer Vision, IBM Cloud, Machine Learning, Python Programming, Software As A Service, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science, Web Design, Web Development
4.7
(273 reviews)
Beginner · Professional Certificate · 3+ Months
Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Business Psychology, Computational Logic, Computer Programming, Creativity, Entrepreneurship, Game Theory, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Statistical Programming, Theoretical Computer Science
4.6
(445 reviews)
Intermediate · Specialization · 3+ Months
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Data Analysis, Data Management, Probability & Statistics, Business Analysis, Computer Programming, Business Intelligence, Machine Learning, Statistical Programming
4.7
(47 reviews)
Intermediate · Rhyme Project · Less Than 2 Hours