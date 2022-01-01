Free
"Learning how to manage people will prepare you for a position as a manager. Managers are needed in every industry, and people in these positions tend to fit into one of three categories.
Top-level management includes positions such as president, chief operating officer, chief executive officer, and board of directors. In one of these positions, you'll make decisions that affect the direction of the organization. For example, top-level managers establish long-term goals and objectives for the company.
Middle-level managers usually oversee operations of specific departments or regional facilities. For instance, a district manager of a grocery store chain is a mid-level manager. In this position, you'll take actions that help the organization meet the goals set by top-level leadership. You'll also report your department's successes and shortcomings with higher managers.
Lower-level management includes positions such as supervisor and shift manager. These are team leaders who offer daily guidance and assignments to workers. These managers also have a hand in the hiring process and address team conflicts and employee grievances."
Managing others requires traits such as confidence, empathy, patience, firmness, and decisiveness. A manager's mood will often set the tone for other workers, so you'll need an optimistic yet practical personality to maintain worker morale. An aptitude for organizing people and delegating tasks is essential.
When challenges arise, you'll need to be flexible and decisive enough to make adjustments and guide the team through new procedures. When projects fail, you'll need to be willing to take responsibility. Effective managers are also honest and inspiring and serve as role models.
Online courses in management will help you develop practical skills such as conducting interviews, addressing conflict, analyzing worker performance, and setting priorities. You'll also learn a variety of ways to motivate and influence others. Some courses will focus on remote work and the challenges that come with managing teams from a distance. Most of these lessons come in the form of online video lectures and reading assignments.