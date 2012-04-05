Explore Our Advanced Mathematics Courses
- Status: Free
University of Amsterdam
Skills you'll gain: Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Critical Thinking, Decision Making, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Problem Solving
Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology(KAIST)
Skills you'll gain: Linear Algebra, Probability & Statistics, Algebra, Algorithms, Computational Logic, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Theoretical Computer Science, Mathematics, Probability Distribution
- Status: Free
Princeton University
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Algorithms, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Theoretical Computer Science, Combinatorics
- Status: Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Game Theory, Critical Thinking, Decision Making, Probability & Statistics
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Data Structures, Computer Programming, Graph Theory, Problem Solving, Computational Logic, Computational Thinking, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Mathematics, Applied Mathematics, Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Exploratory Data Analysis, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Planning, Probability Distribution, Project Management, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Tableau Software
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: General Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Mathematics, Statistical Tests, Linear Algebra, Algebra, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Biostatistics, Probability Distribution, Bayesian Statistics, Correlation And Dependence, Estimation, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Analysis
University of Colorado Boulder
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Linear Algebra, Differential Equations, Angular, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Algebra, Calculus, Geometry, Matlab, Problem Solving, Algorithms, Computer Programming, Spatial Analysis
- Status: Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Network Analysis, Probability Distribution, Network Architecture, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Statistical Analysis
