A microcontroller is a small, low-cost, integrated circuit designed to manage a specific task in an embedded system. Essentially a tiny computer on a chip, a standard microcontroller has a processor, memory, and input/output (I/O) peripherals on a semiconductor integrated circuit chip. Developed and put to use by an engineer at Texas Instruments in the early 1970s, microcontrollers are used in an assortment of computer-linked systems and devices. In some devices, there are usually several microcontrollers that work together to handle the specific tasks within a device.
In cars, for example, several microcontrollers often communicate to manage processes like fuel injection, anti-lock braking systems, suspension, or traction control. In doing so, they provide instructions to these devices to accomplish individual tasks.
It's important to learn about microcontrollers for their uses in many of the processes in machines, appliances, and devices. Having knowledge of how they operate can help you move within industries that use minicomputer power for their devices. Because microcontrollers are used for specific tasks, they do not require the extra RAM, ROM, and other peripherals embedded into a single chip that a microprocessor would need to power up a computer.
The most common microcontrollers include the 8051 microcontrollers used for many general purposes, the low-cost PIC microcontrollers, ARM microcontrollers used in RISC computer applications, and AVR microcontrollers, which are used in cars and trucks, office machines, automated vending machines, and home appliances.
The use of microcontrollers in many industries means you can find multiple career opportunities in materials handling, production specialist roles, application engineers jobs, and other similar engineering-focused jobs with a chip maker or similar company.
Microcontrollers are used to power the systems in our homes and workplaces and to build automation. They're found in industrial automation, manufacturing processes, robotics engineering, smart energy applications, and Internet of Things innovations.
When you take online courses about microcontrollers, you can learn their importance in real-time operating systems. You can also learn about the history and application of microcontrollers throughout the years.
Taking online courses can help you understand how microcontroller technology is used in today's computer architecture and applications. You will likely also gain insights about the miniaturization of computing power and the multiple ways that microcontrollers have transformed our manufacturing processes.