Free
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Marketing, Strategy, Advertising, Culture, Leadership and Management, Data Model, Market Research, Strategy and Operations, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Product Management, Data Management, Strategic Thinking, Communication, Thought, Markov Model, Research and Design, Product Marketing, Business Analysis, Machine Learning, Modeling, Design and Product, Business Psychology, Probability & Statistics, Sales
4.8
(2.1k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Mathematics, Econometrics, Statistical Analysis, Analysis, Data Analysis, Linearity, Business Analysis, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Regression, Regression Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Statistical Programming, Modeling
4.4
(3.3k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Change Management, Social Entrepreneurship, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Problem Solving, Research and Design, Communication, Sales, Modeling, Strategy
4.8
(1.1k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: Leadership and Management, Strategy and Operations, Systems Thinking, Operations Research, Critical Thinking, Research and Design, Problem Solving, Entrepreneurship, Business Analysis, Thought, Project Management, Causality, Public Health
4.6
(779 reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Autodesk
Skills you'll gain: Algorithms, Theoretical Computer Science, Computer Graphic Techniques, Computer Graphics, Design and Product, Rendering (Computer Graphics), 3d Modeling, Graphic Design, Modeling, Product Design
4.8
(726 reviews)
Advanced · Course · 1-4 Weeks