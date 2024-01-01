Explore Our Advanced Statistics Courses
Skills you'll gain: General Statistics, Probability Distribution, Python Programming, Statistical Analysis
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: General Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Mathematics, Statistical Tests, Linear Algebra, Algebra, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Biostatistics, Probability Distribution, Bayesian Statistics, Correlation And Dependence, Estimation, Basic Descriptive Statistics, Mathematical Theory & Analysis
Skills you'll gain: Communication, Computer Programming, Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Exploratory Data Analysis, General Statistics, Machine Learning, Planning, Probability Distribution, Project Management, Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Analysis, Tableau Software
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Bayesian Network, Probability & Statistics, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Probability Distribution, Bayesian Statistics, Markov Model, Correlation And Dependence, Machine Learning, Network Model, Decision Making, Human Learning, Algorithms
Skills you'll gain: Python Programming, Regression, Statistical Analysis
Johns Hopkins University
Skills you'll gain: General Statistics, Probability & Statistics, Linear Algebra, Mathematics, Algebra, Regression
ESSEC Business School
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Data Analysis, Statistical Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Customer Analysis, Market Analysis, Marketing, R Programming, Data Management, Exploratory Data Analysis
- Status: Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Network Analysis, Probability Distribution, Network Architecture, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Statistical Analysis
- Status: Free
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Game Theory, Critical Thinking, Decision Making, Probability & Statistics
Skills you'll gain: Data Analysis, Data Visualization, Exploratory Data Analysis, Python Programming, Tableau Software
DeepLearning.AI
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Applied Machine Learning, Tensorflow, Python Programming, Statistical Programming, DevOps, Devops Tools, Exploratory Data Analysis, Feature Engineering, Machine Learning Software, Probability & Statistics, Cloud Computing, Cloud Infrastructure, Google Cloud Platform, Other Cloud Platforms and Tools, Strategy and Operations, Kubernetes, Leadership and Management
Stanford University
Skills you'll gain: Bayesian Network, Probability & Statistics, Probability Distribution, General Statistics, Graph Theory, Bayesian Statistics, Correlation And Dependence, Markov Model, Network Model, Decision Making
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular statistics courses
- The Power of Statistics: Google
- Advanced Statistics for Data Science: Johns Hopkins University
- Google Advanced Data Analytics: Google
- Probabilistic Graphical Models: Stanford University
- Regression Analysis: Simplify Complex Data Relationships: Google
- Advanced Linear Models for Data Science 2: Statistical Linear Models: Johns Hopkins University
- Strategic Business Analytics: ESSEC Business School
- Social and Economic Networks: Models and Analysis: Stanford University
- Game Theory II: Advanced Applications: Stanford University
- Go Beyond the Numbers: Translate Data into Insights: Google