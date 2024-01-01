Choose the Support Vector Machines (Svm) CoursesThat Aligns Best With Your Educational Goals
University of Michigan
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning Algorithms, Python Programming, Data Analysis
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Data Analysis, Data Science, Python Programming
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Deep Learning
- Status: Free
Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Computer Graphics, Algorithms, Mathematics, Artificial Neural Networks, Correlation And Dependence, Mathematical Theory & Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Regression, Human Learning
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Python Programming, Data Science
Coursera Project Network
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, General Statistics, Python Programming
Skills you'll gain: Machine Learning, Algorithms, Data Analysis, Human Learning, Python Programming, Regression
Skills you'll gain: Computer Vision, Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Machine Learning Algorithms, Artificial Neural Networks, Visualization (Computer Graphics), Algorithms, Applied Machine Learning, Machine Learning Software, Python Programming, Computer Programming, Data Science
In summary, here are 10 of our most popular support vector machines (svm) courses
- Introduction to Machine Learning in Sports Analytics: University of Michigan
- Linear SVM Classification(Soft Margin) -using Scikit Learn: Coursera Project Network
- Support Vector Machines with scikit-learn: Coursera Project Network
- Trees, SVM and Unsupervised Learning: University of Colorado Boulder
- Support Vector Machine Classification in Python: Coursera Project Network
- Build Decision Trees, SVMs, and Artificial Neural Networks: CertNexus
- Detección de objetos: Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona
- Classification Analysis: University of Colorado Boulder
- Support Vector Machines in Python, From Start to Finish: Coursera Project Network
- Medical Diagnosis using Support Vector Machines: Coursera Project Network