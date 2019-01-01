Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee is among the foremost of institutes of national importance in higher technological education and in engineering, basic and applied research. More than 170 years old, IIT Roorkee ranks amongst the best technological institutions in the world and has contributed to all sectors of technological development. It has also been considered a trend-setter in the area of education and research in the field of science, technology, and engineering.
Earn an Executive MBA from IIT Roorkee, one of the leading technical institutions in Asia.
Advance your communication industry career with a certificate from the Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, one of the top institutes in India.
Learn to apply machine learning technologies to transform conventional supply chains. Advance your career by learning in-demand supply chain management skills to increase efficiency, drive organisational growth, and make a positive business impact.
Advance your career in the field of electrical engineering in this series of courses from Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee, one of the top technical institutes in India.
Learn fundamental data science techniques, including Python programming, data analysis, and data visualization, and then apply those skills to create models that solve real-world problems
Gain the in-depth learning and experience, in advanced skills, concepts, techniques, and applications of machine learning and artificial intelligence from India’s top technology institute to advance your career in this high-growth field.