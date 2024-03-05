Careers in Blockchain Technology: Solidity Developer

Working with blockchain technology can be an exciting opportunity. Explore the career of a solidity developer with this guide.
Software engineering is one of the top jobs that students in India are seeking, according to a 2022 Coursera study [1]. Software development has become a mainstream career option in India, and McKinsey Global says digital technologies will create an estimated 65 million new jobs in India by 2025 [2].
Studies suggest the blockchain market will grow alongside it, creating more opportunities and demand for those with professional experience in blockchain development. In November 2023, over 37,000 blockchain job openings were posted on Naukri.com [3]. This article investigates the role and requirements of a Solidity developer, also known as a smart contract engineer. Learn more about this specialised career path if you want to work with blockchain technology.
Blockchains are a type of database. They store and maintain information electronically. An example of a database you may encounter daily is your favourite streaming service. Traditional databases like Netflix organise data into columns and rows, forming tables that computer systems can process. Blockchains differ from conventional databases because they don't use tables to organise information. Instead, blockchains collect and digitally format information into clusters or blocks.
Blockchain blocks store a finite amount of information. When a block reaches capacity, it closes and links to the one filled before it. As each block links to another, they create a chain of information. Cryptography enables each link to be documented with unchangeable time stamps. This permanent record is public because a blockchain is a shared network. Public, immutable documentation allows blockchain users to validate information like transactions.
Blockchain development involves designing, developing, and testing blockchain systems and applications. There are two varieties of blockchain developers: core and software. Core blockchain developers work on blockchain systems. They focus on blockchain architecture, protocols, and security. In contrast, blockchain software developers focus on developing applications and programs for blockchain platforms. A Solidity developer is a blockchain software developer.
Learn more about blockchain, cryptocurrency, and other metaverse fundamentals in Meta's What Is the Metaverse? course.
Solidity is a programming language. Developers use programming languages to communicate instructions to computers. For example, imagine that computers can only understand German words. In that case, anyone who wants to use a computer must learn how to speak German. Computers don't speak just one language, however. They may require developers to use specific programming languages to request certain tasks. An example of this concept would be using one language to work on an application's functionality and another on its design.
The Ethereum Network team created Solidity. Ethereum is a blockchain software platform. It's the second-largest medium for a cryptocurrency exchange after Bitcoin. The Ethereum Network team created Solidity to design and develop smart contracts. Smart contracts, like regular contracts, represent agreements between two parties. They contain terms and conditions just like an ordinary paper contract. The difference between smart contracts and traditional contracts is that smart contracts are programs on a blockchain. These programs ensure compliance with the terms of an agreement by only running when the contract requirements have been met.
A Solidity developer is a blockchain developer who works with smart contracts on Ethereum-based applications. A Solidity developer job description may include:
Developing and deploying smart contracts
Auditing smart contracts
Communicating with users to translate business goals into technical requirements
Solidity developers need to be well-informed regarding the following areas of expertise:
Technical skills. Foundational knowledge of popular programming languages and tools is essential for Solidity developers. Solidity is influenced by popular programming languages like C++, Python, and JavaScript [4]. Aspiring Solidity developers who still need programming expertise may benefit from an introductory course like Learn to Program: The Fundamentals.
Cybersecurity. Smart contracts may involve large sums of money and sensitive information. Solidity developers must learn security fundamentals to protect their clients’ data. Learn more about smart contract security with a course specialisation like Decentralised Finance (DeFi): Opportunities and Risks.
Blockchain expertise. Solidity developers must have a thorough understanding of blockchain technology. As mentioned above, Solidity was specially developed for use on the blockchain software platform Ethereum. For an introduction to blockchain technology and its applications, consider earning a certificate in Blockchain: Foundations and Use Cases.
Your first step towards becoming a Solidity developer depends on your background. If you're brand new to the field, you must gain software development experience first. Recent computer science graduates or those transitioning from a related role may focus on a blockchain specialisation instead. The following sections explore relevant degrees, courses, and certifications. When you are ready to start, consider using them to prepare for your first job as a Solidity developer.
Employers only sometimes require blockchain developers to have a degree, but it can be highly beneficial for building your resume and foundational expertise. Aspiring smart contract engineers may consider pursuing a Master of Computer Science. Solidity developers can also benefit from obtaining a degree in a related field, like information security.
Course specialisations and professional certificates can also help you gain the credentials you need for a role in smart contract engineering. If you haven’t yet gained the essential skills above, start there. Otherwise, the list below matches key Solidity development concepts to courses you can use to master them.
Cryptography is a critical component of blockchain security. It’s one of the tools Solidity developers use to protect vital information. Learn more about cryptographic systems and how to use them with Cryptography I and II, offered by Stanford University on Coursera.
Learning about DeFi infrastructure will give you the context to understand advanced development concepts. With a course like Duke University’s Decentralised Finance (DeFi) Infrastructure, you can broaden your expertise in blockchain technology, smart contracts, decentralised applications (DApps) and the mechanics of Ethereum.
Many blockchain developers work on decentralised applications (DApps.) DApps are programs or applications on a peer-to-peer, open-source blockchain network. Like traditional applications, they exist for various reasons, including networking, gaming, and finance. Unlike conventional applications, DApps are not controlled by a single organisation.
For example, X (formerly Twitter) is operated by X Corp. Users can create their profiles but can’t control elements like content removal or sensitivity flagging. DApps are free from any single entity’s control. Not even the DApp’s creators have centralised power over its content. Master the skills you need to develop decentralised applications with the Decentralised Applications (Dapps) course offered by the University at Buffalo and The State University of New York.
Ready to take the next step towards becoming a Solidity developer? Learn how to design, develop, and deploy smart contracts today with the Smart Contracts course, part of the Blockchain Specialisation. Keep exploring blockchain with Meta's What is the Metaverse? course and dig into NFTs, cryptocurrency, web3, and more.
Coursera. "Announcing the Campus Skills Report 2022: Universities Preparing Students for Digital Jobs, https://blog.coursera.org/announcing-the-campus-skills-report-2022-universities-preparing-students-for-digital-jobs/." Accessed January 24, 2023.
McKinsey digital. "Digital India: Technology to transform a connected nation, https://www.mckinsey.com/capabilities/mckinsey-digital/our-insights/digital-india-technology-to-transform-a-connected-nation." Accessed January 24, 2023.
Naukri.com. "Blockchain Jobs, https://www.naukri.com/blockchain-jobs." Accessed November 2, 2023.
Ethereum. "Solidity, https://docs.soliditylang.org/en/v0.8.22/" Accessed November 2, 2023.
Editorial Team
Coursera’s editorial team is comprised of highly experienced professional editors, writers, and fact...
This content has been made available for informational purposes only. Learners are advised to conduct additional research to ensure that courses and other credentials pursued meet their personal, professional, and financial goals.