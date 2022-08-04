Profile

Jared Heywood

AI/ML GTM Specialist

    Bio

    Jared Heywood graduated with degrees in chemistry and business, focusing on entrepreneurship. During his time in business and looking toward the future, Jared started to explore artificial intelligence and machine learning. After working at a startup, Jared saw the potential for an image recognition solution to revolutionize the business. He dove deep taking online courses and attending meetups to learn the skills needed to code, develop computer vision models, and deploy them in the cloud and on mobile devices. It was this experience that shaped Jared’s passion to make machine learning easier for anyone to use. He has worked in the AutoML space for the past 5 years and launched Amazon Web Services products, including Amazon SageMaker JumpStart and Amazon SageMaker Canvas. He is now a global AI/ML specialist helping global customers with no-code machine learning.

    Courses

    Practical decision making using no-code ML on AWS

