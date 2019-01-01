I am an Associate Professor at theDepartment of Economics, National Taiwan University. I was an Assistant Professor at the Department of Economics, National Taiwan University, and a Postdoctoral Scholar in Economics and Visiting Associate in Economics at the Division of Humanities and Social Sciences, Caltech. I received my PhD from Department of Economics UCLA. Curious about what I do in research? Read (listed from broad to specific): 實驗經濟學簡介, 神經經濟學簡介(Thanks to 張柏瑋老師 and his friend for a correction), and Pupil Dilation and Eyetracking. Try also the Handbook of Experimental Results and Neuroeconomics: Decision Making and the Brain, available via NTU Library e-Resources.