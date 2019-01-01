Profile

王道一

教授 (Professor)

Bio

I am an Associate Professor at theDepartment of Economics, National Taiwan University. I was an Assistant Professor at the Department of Economics, National Taiwan University, and a Postdoctoral Scholar in Economics and Visiting Associate in Economics at the Division of Humanities and Social Sciences, Caltech. I received my PhD from Department of Economics UCLA. Curious about what I do in research? Read (listed from broad to specific): 實驗經濟學簡介, 神經經濟學簡介(Thanks to 張柏瑋老師 and his friend for a correction), and Pupil Dilation and Eyetracking. Try also the Handbook of Experimental Results and Neuroeconomics: Decision Making and the Brain, available via NTU Library e-Resources.

Courses

實驗經濟學 (Experimental Economics: Behavioral Game Theory)

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder