Learn how to manage the lifecycle and data collections of mobile applications. Compare different methodologies for organizing and architecting Android applications and the implications on code quality and team velocity. You will follow the lifecycle activities of fragments from the source of generation and learn how to respond. You will do this by reviewing the Android lifecycle.
None! Learners do not need prior web development experience. Only basic internet navigation skills and an eagerness to get started with coding.
Look at architecture and software design through the problems they were designed to fix
Practice saving and restoring lifecycle state
Use Android interface controls
Practice the basics of Android animations
