Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 36 hours to complete
English
École normale supérieure

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

8 hours to complete

Vertex cover and Linear Programming

8 videos (Total 54 min), 13 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

7 hours to complete

Knapsack and Rounding

7 videos (Total 52 min), 9 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Bin Packing, Linear Programming and Rounding

8 videos (Total 74 min), 10 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

Set Cover and Randomized Rounding

8 videos (Total 58 min), 11 readings, 9 quizzes

