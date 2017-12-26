This course introduces the Google Cloud big data and machine learning products and services that support the data-to-AI lifecycle. It explores the processes, challenges, and benefits of building a big data pipeline and machine learning models with Vertex AI on Google Cloud.
Recognize the data-to-AI lifecycle on Google Cloud and the major big data and machine learning products.
Analyze big data at scale with BigQuery.
Identify different options to build machine learning solutions on Google Cloud.
Describe a machine learning workflow and the key steps with Vertex AI.
- Tensorflow
- Bigquery
- Google Cloud Platform
- Cloud Computing
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Course Introduction
This section welcomes learners to the Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals course, and provides an overview of the course structure and goals.
Big Data and Machine Learning on Google Cloud
This section explores the key components of Google Cloud's infrastructure. It's here that we introduce many of the big data and machine learning products and services that support the data-to AI lifecycle on Google Cloud.
Data Engineering for Streaming Data
This section introduces Google Cloud's solution to managing streaming data. It examines an end-to-end pipeline, including data ingestion with Pub/Sub, data processing with Dataflow, and data visualization with Looker and Data Studio.
Big Data with BigQuery
This section introduces learners to BigQuery, Google's fully-managed, serverless data warehouse. It also explores BigQuery ML, and the processes and key commands that are used to build custom machine learning models.
Machine Learning Options on Google Cloud
This section explores four different options to build machine learning models on Google Cloud. It also introduces Vertex AI, Google's unified platform for building and managing the lifecycle of ML projects.
The Machine Learning Workflow with Vertex AI
This section focuses on the three key phases--data preparation, model training, and model preparation--of the machine learning workflow in Vertex AI. Learners get the opportunity to practice building a machine learning model with AutoML.
Course Summary
This section reviews the topics covered in the course, and provides additional resources for further learning.
Excellent overview of big data and machine learning using GCP, but would have been better if there had been notes similar to the "Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals - Core Infrastructure" course.
This course gives you a pretty good fundamental idea on what you are diving into. Google cloud platform has bucket of data engineering features. This course sets you on the starting line for them.
This was a great course to understand at a high level how to design and create my data ecosystem and how to do it sustainably. Hopefully, next courses provide more in-depth the technical features.
In general - great course with a good introduction to GCP tools and platform. Some of the materials might need to get updated though as it seems they are a bit behind the new version of the platform.
