About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize the data-to-AI lifecycle on Google Cloud and the major big data and machine learning products.

  • Analyze big data at scale with BigQuery.

  • Identify different options to build machine learning solutions on Google Cloud.

  • Describe a machine learning workflow and the key steps with Vertex AI.

Skills you will gain

  • Tensorflow
  • Bigquery
  • Google Cloud Platform
  • Cloud Computing
Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

14 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

14 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Big Data and Machine Learning on Google Cloud

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 29 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Data Engineering for Streaming Data

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Big Data with BigQuery

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 38 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Machine Learning Options on Google Cloud

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 24 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

The Machine Learning Workflow with Vertex AI

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 26 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
4 minutes to complete

Course Summary

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 4 min)

