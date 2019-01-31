VS
Mar 2, 2019
Overall a good curated course to help understand the GCP offerings and high level architecture of how their offerings fit in the current landscape. Easy to follow along as this was fundamental course.
AS
Jan 21, 2021
Touched down on every aspect required on roadmap to Machine Learning along with big data. This will help to get which flavor suits or you find it interesting and then follow on next course of action.
By Abhimanyu R•
Jan 31, 2019
Marketing your products and not actually teaching anything.
By Emem M•
Jan 12, 2019
Multiple labs had issues loading. In particular, any labs that required me to open ungit in Datalab would hang for extended periods of time or fail altogether. I would have to reload or reopen the Datalab pages multiple times just to be able to click to the next section. These assignments are timed. The amount of time wasted was not critical to my project success, but they were very frustrating to complete.
The last lab (before the final module quiz) simply stopped working. I closed the lab and tried again. I closed Coursera and tried again. I closed my browser and tried again. I restarted the computer. After 4 attempts, this process just became too frustrating to be work fighting with - especially since my employer wants me to compare Google Cloud Platform to Microsoft Azure and choose the one that works.
After working with GCP in this course, I can say that the Google Cloud Platform has exceptional features and API support. However, I have no reason to fight to learn the Google Cloud Platform if the course fails to load key aspects of the Platform in a reliable manner.
By Anurag S D•
Sep 24, 2019
This course really helped me in understanding exactly 'How the Big data and Machine learning can be used in Cloud' and 'The ease to use it'. Thank you for summing all the fundamentals in this course.
By Mihai B•
Feb 10, 2020
I love the content Lak and the team generates and this is a great "sneak peek", but actually my experience in production is that details matter - a lot! This is why e.g. a 30 minute tutorial on deploying a deep learning model on a VM/CMLE, with pipelines in dataflow would actually take a few days to figure out.
For the courses from GCP to be really effective, a section with gotchas is needed: how does that work in real scenarios, like VPNs, security, package management, dataflow packages conflicts, limitations of language choice (e.g streaming and python)
Also, it wouldn't hurt to make the code cleaner. The repositories are a mess and the spagetti shell scripts, honestly, aren't the best idea.
By David H•
Feb 4, 2019
Even when no one else believes in you Google does. I'm old, 57, no one believes I can understand IT and Data science. That doesn't matter, Google has given lots of opportunities to learn. I have done the Google IT Support Professional Certificate, I'm studying Digital Marketing through Google Garage and now I've passed my first exam in the Data Engineering with Google Cloud Platform.
By Varun S•
Mar 3, 2019
By Deleted A•
Dec 20, 2018
disappointing, Lab instructions and Video is not at all matching, and there are numbers of errors in lab instructions
and also Video should be some more informative
By Yip T W•
Dec 19, 2019
It is a great course suitable for any beginner without prior experience and knowledge about Google Cloud Platform.It is aimed for those who interested in Big Data and Machine Learning.Some of the Big Data and Machine Learning products in GCP are explored and learnt about BigQuery using SQL,Cloud Data Pub/Sub,AutoML Vision and lastly about how to build Tensorflow model.The hands-on labs given are helpful and gave step-by-step instructions to the user.The videos are designed to teach someone who is not familiar with common query language,SQL,data modeling and Machine Learning.It is totally fun and enjoyable throughout the learning journey.Can't wait to learn more and deeper about Machine Learning with Tensorflow in GCP or the specialization for Big Data and Machine Learning!Aim to become Google certified Associate Cloud Engineer next!!
By UTKARSH K•
Feb 10, 2021
This course is an excellent introductory to Google Cloud Platform for Data Engineers and Machine Learning enthusiasts. The labs are really thorough and give nice hands-on on the various GCP services.
By Brandon C•
Jun 10, 2020
Great Course...I knew nothing about cloud computing, but it is easy to see why this has become so popular. I am fascinated by how well GCP integrates so many services in one easy to manage platform.
By Amit S•
Jan 22, 2021
By bennet j v•
Dec 24, 2019
It was very good training with some of the real-time use cases enjoyed a lot. As a new person to google cloud and big data, I think this the best basic fundamental which I have come across so far.
By Christian F•
Dec 27, 2017
This was a great course to understand at a high level how to design and create my data ecosystem and how to do it sustainably. Hopefully, next courses provide more in-depth the technical features.
By Vitor M•
Jul 4, 2017
It's just too much of a Google selling course. It focus way too much on pitching their products instead of the concepts. I get it, we'll use the GCP and I'm happy for that nonetheless. For something I'm paying money for this specific course feels like Google should be paying me so to speak.
By Jón A T•
Jun 3, 2020
Superficial. Little learning occurred. Basically a product presentation.
By Deleted A•
Jul 2, 2019
This course doesn't introduce you to the concepts; more so it is an advertisement for Google Cloud Products. The labs don't explain how things work, they are just naive click-along activities.
By mangesh s•
Mar 6, 2019
I completed the "Google Cloud Platform Big Data and Machine Learning Fundamentals". I found that this course has the required material one should get to do hands on. I have seen people in my organization who says that they have given other cloud certification but they didn't do hands on. And these people who hasn't done hands on are unable to implement there knowledge in real time scenarios. For example if you have to schedule a job that loads the data (daily) from Datstore (GCS) then these guys says to open a bigquery and to do it manually. Whereas one who has done hands on will schedule a job and will call a wrapper (shell script or Python code) that will do this activity without manual intervention. The one who has not done hands on says why you are running Bigquery from Python or shell script. I am very much found of this course as this course connects you to the every possibility of connecting GCP with real world applications.
By Henry N•
Feb 22, 2020
Very good introductory course. I particularly like the labs as they bring everything to life. It also helps to practice with your own data as you will notice little details that would require time to complete e.g. data prep but these aren't so apparent during the lab because the data were already prepared for you plus worth noting that the sessions are designed to show possibilities.
By amit r•
Oct 10, 2018
Greatly curated scenarios for all the various possible aspects where applications or systems can be migrated to the cloud platform and thus leverage the features and services provided. For a beginner to the whole dimension too, this course would enlighten them to the various methodologies and technologies which are being used to implement modern time's intelligent systems.
By Ashutosh A•
Jun 28, 2018
The course was very well presented. Before taking this course, I was only exposed to ML theory. But after taking this course I came to know HOW EASY IS TO APPLY ML using GCP. I have planned to take on other courses to complete the specialization. The instructor was very passionate about the topics. I am happy to take this course. Thanks Google and Coursera for the course.
By Peter B•
Jan 20, 2019
It felt a bit long in some places but I appreciate the breadth of information being squeezed in a small time frame. The qwik labs and datalab notebooks were great to learn some things by trying them out. I think it would be even better if there was a task to create a simple notebook from scratch - that is something that I will need to do to continue learning.
By Dileep K•
Apr 8, 2019
This course provides the basics of Google Cloud Platform and makes us understand Google Products and services on Cloud. I would love to explore GCP more and will opt for the remaining GCP courses.
By Pawel P•
Jan 3, 2018
A good intoduction. I liked that the integration capabilities of GCP services were shown in almost every module.
By Christopher C•
Jan 27, 2019
Great high level overview.
By Wendolín D G•
Aug 28, 2019
Very basic introduction to Google Cloud Platform. Advantages: You get a fast overview of the main products in Storage, Querying and Machine Learning as well as hands-on experience. Qwiklabs chat works really good for unblockling your practice account (it might happen if by mistake you select options that have a cost). Technical help is not provided, though. Disadvantages: If you are new to this topic, it may be quite advanced for you. The labs fail to work and you have to do it over and over again. Sometimes lab script does not match the task.