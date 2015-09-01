About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 8 hours to complete
Italian

What you will learn

  • Ulteriori informazioni su Cloud IAM e amministrare Identity and Access Management per le risorse.

  • Scopri i diversi servizi di archiviazione dati in Google Cloud e implementa alcuni di questi servizi.

  • Gestisci ed esamina la fatturazione delle risorse Google Cloud.

  • Monitora le risorse di Google Cloud utilizzando la suite operativa di Google Cloud.

Skills you will gain

  • Debugging
  • Cloud Storage
  • Data Store
  • Google Cloud Platform
Offered by

Google Cloud

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

15 minutes to complete

Introduzione

15 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 8 min), 2 readings
1 hour to complete

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

1 hour to complete
12 videos (Total 52 min)
3 hours to complete

Servizi di archiviazione e database

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 82 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Gestione delle risorse

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 24 min)
2 hours to complete

Monitoraggio delle risorse

2 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano Specialization

Architecting with Google Compute Engine in italiano

