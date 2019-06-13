AV
Sep 1, 2020
It is an Amazing Course to learn and grow in life .\n\nThank you Coursera and Google Cloud & Team for giving me this opportunity to learn and make my self better in the filed of Technology .
DB
Jun 1, 2019
By nosferatum•
Jun 13, 2019
The course does not explain anything thoroughly. It jumps over the new terms. Speaking is mostly very fast. Very bad course, money waster :(
By Piyush P•
Sep 3, 2018
didn't include enough information. Labs were below expectations. Secondly, the course has limited instructions. It's more like promoting google product rather than training.
By Siarhei K•
Dec 2, 2017
You can gain a certificate just by clicking through the tests that are aimed on imbecils. Now I understand where all those "Certified cloud specialists" are from.
By Nofar C•
Dec 14, 2018
It is just too bad that it labs are only in node js
By Doug B•
Jun 2, 2019
By Guido H•
Jan 22, 2020
Instructors sounded like they read from autocues. Dull and tiresome. I have the impression that they never worked with the technology themselves. Also too much speaking and too little exercise / hands on coding. Unprofessional videos (why two different instructors in one video, badly edited together and sometimes overlap in their story?). And it's outdated: When I finished the course (January 2020) I got an email telling me that I could claim 30 Qwiklab credits that were valid until June 30, 2019. Wow, thanks!
By Sunil M•
Dec 27, 2019
The speed of lecture can slow down a bit . It sounded like one presenter was reading from notes without much technical knowledge of what was being presented . It sounded more like reading loud than information sharing /and training
By Tariq A•
Dec 15, 2019
This course has more content about storage than development in GCP.
By Michal M•
Mar 29, 2019
Labs are not marked as done.
By Josh P•
Feb 5, 2019
Really well done. I'd suggest a lab or two that is more open ended where you aren't necessarily trying to accomplish something specific but have directives to try things out with some explanation of what each of the commands does. A more detailed analysis of some of the set up scripts in the demos would be interesting too.
By Przemysław W•
Aug 11, 2020
You could really do better with this one! To be honest, I wouldn't suspect that company like Google provides lecturers who read from prompter - you can easily notice that with both their eyes movement as well as monotonous voice. Also, I think that besides Dough from practical exercises part, other lecturers don't get the topic - I can say that by the way they read, i.e. splitting two words which should be said as one, e.g. (this is not real one, just to give you an idea) 'nearline storage' is read as 'nearline, storage'. Sorry to say that, but I would really expect more from such an interesting and crucial topic. Not to mention that the theory is presented in unorganized manner (topics do not seem to build up a bigger picture, they are rather picked up randomly and quickly elaborated on). Please, update the course to meet the quality one could expect from Google :)
By Dmytro S•
Jan 6, 2020
Not so interested course. Not enough of Labs and practice.
By Hog D•
Apr 7, 2019
The course seems a little disorganized. It would be nice if the sections were structured more hierarchically. The overview didn't feel like it matched completely with the actual course. Some of the labs seem to have outdated code.
By Bing A•
Jul 19, 2018
not enough rigor even for a MOOC
By CIRIELLO V•
Mar 19, 2022
Fantastic Specialization that explains the foundation of Application Development on Cloud and with many Labs for Java Spring, Node JS and Python .
The specialization explains the best practices of cloud application development that thanks to microservices architecture and the cloud technologies allows to obtain the three fundamental features of a modern application:
-Global reach
-Scalability and High Availability
-Security
The specialization explains in detail how this goal can be reached thanks to a design of the application with loosely coupled components, asynchronous communication and the stateless paradigm for the scalability.
The specialization explains the many services offered by Cloud Technology and how the Designer should correctly choose among this several solutions according to the Business, User Case and Pay Model needs.
- IAM: Identity and Access Management for the security (user authentication and authorization )
- Data Storage Services according to the Application Needs (Cloud Storage, Datastore, Cloud BigTable, CloudSQL, Cloud Spanner and BigQuery for BigData)
-Artificial Intelligence services: Vision, Speech, Translation, Natural Language, Video Intelligence
-Pub Sub services for asynchronous and high scalable communications
-Application Environment services: Compute Engine for the classic VM, App Engine for application released as container, Cloud Run for containerized applications, Cloud Functions for API Gateway Architecture. The services allow to create in very rapid way load balancing and horizontal scalability for the high traffic and low latency responses .
The specialization explains all the API that the Cloud make available to the user and developers for all this services. I build a Python script that realize the Face Detection on images thanks to the use of the Cloud Vision API in very short time, since that the Cloud contains the AI pretrained model ready to use thanks also a Rest calls. The result of my script with the Vision API was amazing : it analyzed the images for the face detection in fantastic way.
The Specialization explains all the steps and the code needed to integrate applications with the Cloud technology. Describe how to monitor your application in Production with Logging and Metrics and the possibility to easily use the Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) to define and monitor Service Level Indication (SLI) as :
- latency SLI (ratio of the number of calls below a latency threshold to the number of all calls)
- availability SLI is the ratio of the number of successful responses to the number of all responses
It described also the Cloud Source Repository for Debugging and Versioning. In the Lab i created an A/B Testing in very easy way thanks to the Versioning feature offered by the Cloud.
By Hardikkumar P•
May 31, 2020
I took second course "Getting Started With Application Development", I am very happy as I successfully completed this course.
I learned many new things for software development using Google cloud platform. For example Cloud SDK, API Explorer, Cloud SQL Database, Cloud Datastore, Cloud Storage
using programming languages like Node.js, Java, Python. Thanks google for giving this learning opportunity.
By Muhammad N•
Nov 7, 2019
First of all I want to thank coursea for letting me join the course after approval of financial assistance, without what it would not have been possible to join for me. Regarding course! I really can not make it out how productive it could be practically, for the labs are designed with not much of a challenge. Though it highlights cloud resources to a great extent.
By Jose R J•
Dec 27, 2018
Concise yet very informative course. Courses should be this long to retain the participants attention thru out each lesson. Important details were discussed very nicely. The instructors knew very well which topics to emphasize on and which to em-passingly mention and leave to other / next discussions
By Kevin H•
Sep 23, 2020
Good course -- happy to start getting more depth on topics. Suggestion for improvement: Some videos are a little hard to listen to -- feels like all the air has been pulled out at the end of sentences and between slides.
By RABINDRA K B•
Nov 10, 2018
"Thank You Very Much for providing an overview knowledge on Application Development in Google Cloud Platform. It helps to understand the application development, its requirements and various available features."
By Tom M•
Aug 9, 2019
Great course, I feel I know how to write apps using Google Cloud. I feel I understand all of the Storage options in depth, and enjoyed the overview of a good development practices at the start of the course.
By Miguel V M•
Apr 17, 2020
interesting course. I learned to execute an app in cloud.
I'm missing the resource pdf number 6. Dowloaded all untill the 5 and next course (security) starts from 7. Is there an error in the resource links ?
By Xinyue Z•
May 26, 2018
I am not user of Node.js, so that I could not go through lab very smoothly, however, they can help me understand datastore. My suggestion to Python, go even Java might be prefer to. But thanks.
By Killdary A d S•
Feb 16, 2019
Excelente curso sobre os recursos do google cloud. Didática perfeita e laboratórios extremamente didáticos com exemplos em várias linguagens. estou ansioso para colocar meus projetos em nuvem.
By 4033 A V•
Sep 2, 2020
