SM
Apr 10, 2020
I just loved this lesson! Lots of things to explore. A lot of hands-on experience. I am very pleased with the amount of theory and study that I have.\n\nI wish to thank UC San Diego & Scott Klemmer
T
Feb 4, 2021
This course opened my eyes to the foundational basis of design as a problem solving tool primarily. Can't wait to apply all I have learned and make world class designs that make the world better!
By Pooja I•
Mar 7, 2019
Please unlock the assignment for people who are not here for the certificate.
By Kevin M•
Nov 1, 2018
This was really informative but not something you can start with and after finishing the course you will be a master in UX.. This course is just 10% knowledge of UX and you gotta go and learn 90% from other courses or internet.. Still it was great if a beginner wanna learn a bit about UX
By David S•
Nov 13, 2015
Any course that requires a webcam is not serious. What a bunch of ridiculous crap. Is this for adults trying to learn or teenage girls trying to chat?
By Anamika C•
Oct 4, 2016
In a short time I learned a whole lot about Interaction Design. I already feel confident enough to start working as a UI/UX designer. Thank you Prof. Scott Klemmer for his amazing insights.
By Panagiotis P•
Jan 22, 2016
I think the course covers pretty good range of topics and gives you a good information. I really liked the peer review assignments and I think they put pressure on you to achieve the goals and learn from them.
I definitely did not like the multiple answer questions or the last assessment. The questions are not well presented and there is a clear violation of the help and error recovery heuristic for me. I also did not like the video set-up. The quality of the course material is really poor and disappointing. I would like to believe that on a UI course people would have come up with a better and more intuitive set-up. Finally, I would like to have a document in the course resources that students can download and keep that contains all the information we taught like quick reference guide. Again we can download the videos but when you are looking to fins something specific searching in 2-3 videos is not fun at all.
By Agrawal A D•
May 28, 2020
Feels very old, maybe not suited for 2020
By Andre•
Jul 23, 2016
This entire series has been fantastic! I'm making a career change right now - going into UX Design - and I really believe that I would not have been able to do so without this course. Given a week to redesign an app to get into a vocational school's career training program, I was only able to do so thanks largely in part to the materials found in these lectures.
Suggestion:
Could it be made possible to unlock videos ahead of the weekly schedule for people like me who are (mostly) auditing the course? It would be really helpful if one is under time pressure and needs access to material, like how to do 'need finding,' to be able to jump ahead to that lecture.
Thank you all for making this great course! Truly, this age is nothing short of a new renaissance.
By Sanjay M•
Apr 11, 2020
I just loved this lesson! Lots of things to explore. A lot of hands-on experience. I am very pleased with the amount of theory and study that I have.
I wish to thank UC San Diego & Scott Klemmer
By S M•
Feb 28, 2018
This course sustained my interest throughout the videos with lots of practical information and good pacing. I found the assignments to be challenging and fun to do. Really enjoying this course.
By Hossein R•
Jun 8, 2017
Great specialization for all who want to get into UX/HCI field, or simply interested in research and ergonomics! This course and specialization helped me to be admitted to Master's in HCI.
By Natalia T•
May 16, 2020
It's really thorough! I liked the details and depth of the course (: I suggest updating some classes, since I feel there's new tools for prototyping that this course don't address –it feels out of date. I also suggest making the assignments more flexible, it was boring and difficult making them all about transportation during COVID-19 (and I lost points when I decided to change the subject of the homework). I also suggest to tie each assignment one to the other, I felt them a little bit disconnected, I felt I was starting from scratch each time there was an assignment. I also suggest that the first assignment could be choosing the theme of the design you want to create, and then doing all the rest of the assignments linked to it.
By Erlend H•
Jan 25, 2016
The videos are slow and unengaging and way too much text on each slide. A few of the assignments have been weird, not so good brief and hard to find out how to do it correct and well.
By Carmen S•
Apr 16, 2016
The quality of the lectures and teaching was the lowest i have ever seen on Coursera. I wanted to do the whole specialty, but after this first one i was so disappointed that i will stop. The assignments were overly complicated and demanding for no real reason. I have used Coursera for years and this is the first time I have wanted a refund.
By Felipe A•
Feb 14, 2016
The course has a good level. The course mates helps to get new ideas.
For non anglo speakers students the course is a hard challenge. The lessons has translations but a lot of ideas, concepts, the immaterial things... is hard to follow some explanations. My English has improve throught course.
If you work you needs the weekend to end the assignments.
I think is a good course with good materials. I recommend it
By Jenny S•
Nov 18, 2018
Great intro course to get your design thinking started! Peer evaluations are a great way to learn as well. I was also happy to interact with others online and local students. I also appreciate that you can go at your own pace and reset your deadlines specially when other life priorities get in the way.
By Tenderheart I•
Feb 5, 2021
This course opened my eyes to the foundational basis of design as a problem solving tool primarily. Can't wait to apply all I have learned and make world class designs that make the world better!
By jarrid c•
Dec 13, 2019
Well put together and very informational. Prof. Klemmer does an excellent job of introducing the concepts and providing additional resources for learning if a certain subject interests you.
By Iva S•
May 10, 2016
Extremely helpful course. Not too dumb down and not too complex. Well done.
By Ann E•
Apr 20, 2018
I'm a professional Industrial Designer; I've got my own company & I've taught graduate level Industrial Design at Iowa State in Ames. I am excited to find this course to keep myself and my employees up to date & on our toes professionally. HOWEVER...While even in the first week I can tell that he has much interesting information to teach & share, Professor Klemmer has one of the flattest affects I've ever experienced in a design instructor or professional. He doesn't either sound enthusiastic about his subject nor do his facial expression and body language convey it. ( The left-hand, right-hand stuff he does is also visually distracting). As for the black curtain behind him---it looks like a stage set for amateur theatricals: is someone going to jump out from behind? It should be flat, blank white. Additionally, his handwriting is appalling, almost unreadable, while the chosen marker colors disappear whenever his shirt is behind what he's written. I will do the whole course, though I hope the interface improves.
By Viktor Z•
Nov 7, 2017
The problem with this course:
1.assignment instructions given unclearly it was a bit misleading -often difficult to understand what we have to do exectly.
2.the assignments shoud be checked by professionals with clear instructios, so you can understand feedback and have a better idea about possible outcomes and mistakes.
3.must be more structured form of teaching with multiple examples -there is not enough examples.
By Katarina B•
Oct 13, 2015
I like the content of the course.
However, there are some remarks I want to share.
For one of the asssignments I have to create an accout on Soundcloud. I never used it before and do not understand why I should leave somewhere my personal data if I do not plan to use this service in the future. I assume it as direct manipulation and do not like it at all.
By Matt H•
May 14, 2016
Good information and assignment design, but please just have someone on your team go through this. I could list the issues with your lectures, but they're so easy to detect by anyone who is watching them actively. It makes me think that QC isn't a part of your workflow, and worry about the quality of future courses in this specialization.
By Jacqueline M N R•
Sep 29, 2015
I was inerested about this course, but I couldn't understand enough - the speaker talked too fast and I've lost the main subject trying to understand. Sorry.
By Olga M•
Jun 21, 2016
Grading by students concept is not 100% accurate. No feedback from teachers. Material is not very easy explained.
By Radu V•
Oct 2, 2017
The storyboarding assignment was horrible :/