By Franklin A R F•
May 25, 2021
It is a great course, which helps you develop the strategic plan of you brand step by step and takes into account all the areas necessary for it to be successful. I learned a lot and I am ready for the next course.
By Alberto E C Z•
Jun 13, 2021
gracias a los aliens que siempre confiaron en mi
By jhosua i•
Jun 30, 2021
bastante bueno e curso aprendi muchas cosas
By Greisy V P R•
Oct 27, 2021
Muy completo
By Marco A C V•
Jun 4, 2021
Muy bueno
By idali x n c r•
Jul 8, 2021
excelent
By Anaclaudia V T•
Nov 22, 2021
good
By Claudia V M O•
Nov 14, 2021
good
By Blanca L M C•
Oct 18, 2021
cool
By Angela M G C•
Jul 4, 2021
good
By FRANCO D G P•
Jun 16, 2021
good
By Angel A V P•
Jun 21, 2021
Muy completo, definitivamente toma un tiempo considerable poder terminar con esta unidad pero sin duda alguna vale la pena
By Diana B•
Nov 6, 2020
So many errors. Once again this instructor references materials that have not yet been provided or forgets to provide the materials at all. The quizzes can be hard to pass because there are sometimes so few questions that you have to get every single question right to get a passing grade or because way too much material has to be read to find the correct answer. So much reading material is provided covering the same subjects but with slightly different information that it is hard to figure out which article will provide the correct answer. Some of the quizzes provide no feedback so you can't even reference the correct article.
After 5 out of 6 of the courses in this specialty, I learned that courses taught by Dr. Carter were going to be full of errors, omissions, too much reading (sometimes hundreds of pages for 1 particular lesson in a week, not for the entire week), quizzes with too few a number of questions, and overall extreme frustration due to the lack of support for students.