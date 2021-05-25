Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Launch Strategy: 5 Steps to Capstone Experience by Michigan State University

4.8
stars
79 ratings
13 reviews

About the Course

This course is the last course in this specialization before its capstone experience where you, the learner will launch your business. Consider all the activities associated with the final preparation for a NASA launch before the final countdown takes place. Those are the type of activities with respect to launching a business that will be covered in this course. The goal of the course is for you to have a document that details all the actions you need to take, and all the things that you need to think about before launching your business, with instructions on how to do those actions and how to thing about those things. Specifically the course will provide you with five benefits or outcomes. First your attitude will be finely focused and tuned to the mindset concepts covered in course one that are likely to have the greatest impact on your business launch. Second in a similar fashion you will become keenly aware of those aspects of your business that directly impact its ability to create and deliver value on day one; and have actions plans to address each aspect. With your 'mind right' and your 'business right' the third and fourth outcomes of the course are actions plans to get your 'market connections' right. The course will allow you to explore strategies and tactics to engage the market, communication your message, and generate sales; and select those which give you the best opportunity to learn and establish a foundation for growth. Finally the course will walk you through a final checklist of operational issues that will allow you to enter the capstone course and your business launch ready to go on day one. Throughout the course we have emphasized the importance of market engagement, allowing the market to provide feedback that sharpens your business and maximizes its chances for success. As with the entire specialization the feedback you will get through the peer review assignments for this course and the capstone course are an invaluable opportunity for for such engagement....
By Franklin A R F

May 25, 2021

It is a great course, which helps you develop the strategic plan of you brand step by step and takes into account all the areas necessary for it to be successful. I learned a lot and I am ready for the next course.

By Alberto E C Z

Jun 13, 2021

gracias a los aliens que siempre confiaron en mi

By jhosua i

Jun 30, 2021

bastante bueno e curso aprendi muchas cosas

By Greisy V P R

Oct 27, 2021

Muy completo

By Marco A C V

Jun 4, 2021

Muy bueno

By idali x n c r

Jul 8, 2021

excelent

By Anaclaudia V T

Nov 22, 2021

good

By Claudia V M O

Nov 14, 2021

good

By Blanca L M C

Oct 18, 2021

cool

By Angela M G C

Jul 4, 2021

good

By FRANCO D G P

Jun 16, 2021

good

By Angel A V P

Jun 21, 2021

Muy completo, definitivamente toma un tiempo considerable poder terminar con esta unidad pero sin duda alguna vale la pena

By Diana B

Nov 6, 2020

So many errors. Once again this instructor references materials that have not yet been provided or forgets to provide the materials at all. The quizzes can be hard to pass because there are sometimes so few questions that you have to get every single question right to get a passing grade or because way too much material has to be read to find the correct answer. So much reading material is provided covering the same subjects but with slightly different information that it is hard to figure out which article will provide the correct answer. Some of the quizzes provide no feedback so you can't even reference the correct article.

After 5 out of 6 of the courses in this specialty, I learned that courses taught by Dr. Carter were going to be full of errors, omissions, too much reading (sometimes hundreds of pages for 1 particular lesson in a week, not for the entire week), quizzes with too few a number of questions, and overall extreme frustration due to the lack of support for students.

