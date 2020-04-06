GT
Jun 9, 2020
I highly recommend this course for anyone in the BI and Data space interested in learning Spark. The course gives an easy to understand to the framework and applicable hands on examples.
KS
May 13, 2020
Amazing course that really cuts through the fundamentals of using distributed computing power to analyze and manipulate data. Well organised structure on fundamentals
By Steven O•
Apr 5, 2020
A more appropriate title for the class would be "a brief introduction to Databricks". Very disappointing class. There are Youtube tutorials out there with more content than this class. This is one of the only classes that I have ever taken on Coursera where I could complete 2 weeks worth of all the lectures, assignments, and quizzes in a Sunday afternoon. I think this class was hastily slapped together, there is so little content. If your organization uses Spark and is not a Databricks client (as mine is), you will learn absolutely nothing here. The lectures are extremely short and devoid of any substance. I am still looking for a good online class in Spark. It certainly is not this one.
By Sacha v W•
Feb 19, 2020
very superficial using databricks. The courses misses depth to be of any use. It is more a Databricks commercial. Executing pieces of available course without sufficient practice
By Alex C•
May 27, 2020
it was an interesting course in as much as it has got me interested in spark and it was doable. I think it tried to cover too much ground in not enough depth. After completing I have gone off and am doing the datacamp spark courses which are also interesting.
The implementation stuff in databricks was really annoying in that the platform used a ´´ whatever it actually was - i still dont know!!!! i just had to copy and paste it every time...it was never mentioned that it didnt work like sql with [] or that it wasnt a apostrophe or whatever.
The use of jupyter notebooks itself was nice, and the exercises were also nice as a learning exercise, i got a lot out of them by having to actually find out some things and see ah ha thats how it works.
The presenters were very good. I could be critical of a few points but i wont as i am guessing its there first mooc or so, and my personal opinions are irrelevant in my annoyances :-)
All in all a nice course as it has good me interested and actually up and running with spark, so i can see where and how it fits and will look further...
Many thansk!
By Palak S•
Jun 6, 2020
I did not like the flow of content explained! I expected a lot from this course but at then end I just have basic idea of queries at the end of the course! Nothing in deep about Spark's core concepts. Also the assignment quiz on queries were very weird and not properly formed! The Week 3 assignmnet was not displaying feedback! It was a really messy course!
By Bryan B•
Jul 5, 2020
The first module felt more like a sales pitch for DataBricks than anything else, and the last module was about machine learning, and not distributed computing. So, in my opinion, only 2 of the weeks attempted to focus on distributed computing, but even they failed. The course seemed to focus way more on SQL, and less on Spark and how it works. Sure, there were pieces of information on how to how to change the number of partitions, but how partitions work, or how Spark actually handles distributed computing was lackluster at best. If you have even a rudimentary understanding of data engineering, you should be able to ace this course with minimal effort, but you'll likely not take much away from it. Great course for absolute beginners though.
By George T•
Jun 10, 2020
By Elliot T•
Jul 13, 2020
Great introduction to Spark with Databricks that seems to be an intuituve tool! Really cool to do the link between SQL and Data Science with a basic ML example!
By Dilin J K J•
Feb 11, 2020
This has been an amazing course. What is worth mentioning is how the content was delivered. Nice hands on. Highly recommended for anyone who is new to Spark
By Joseph B•
Jan 6, 2020
Extremely informative for those who are seeking to learn the fundamentals for distributed computing using Spark SQL.
By Daniel Y•
Sep 9, 2020
very useful
By Noah M•
May 10, 2020
A highly polished presentation, however I still feel only a superficial understanding of partitions and other Spark optimisation techniques. In Course 4 of this Specialization, I had to google myself how best to set partition parameters (ie. how to choose a value) which perhaps shouldve been covered in this course.
High-level definitions are given, but not so much in way of actual application to clarify the concepts.
By Kumar S•
May 14, 2020
By Zaynul A•
Mar 4, 2020
Expecting more advance material
By Obira D•
Apr 30, 2022
This was a very nice introuduction to Apache Spark and using it on Data bricks, with best guides for large data, parallel SQl work loads, Caches, Parquet and Delta files VS normal text files, partioning data and how you can (SQL, python, Java, Scale concurrenlty in databricks notebooks for querries, analysis and data management).
Then their is the portion on traditional data warehouses , data lakes and benefits of the delta data lake (lake house) that achieves both data warehouse and data lake functionality through a medallion architecture (brone, silver ang gold versions with each version much more cleaner than the latter and a delta transaction log for some kind of versioning).
Higly recommended, though Databricks is run entirely in the cloud, I wonder if one have an on premise setup on their own datacenter or private cloud.
Higly recommended.
By Daniel J•
Sep 30, 2020
While I wish I'd learned a bit of Python before taking this course (to help with troubleshooting in the final module), overall I found the course extremely well put-together and incredibly useful for understanding SQL's role in the larger world of data science. The instructors are easy to follow, and the notebooks in Databricks create great supplements to your course notes. A few of the questions were a little confusing, but overall, I was very glad I took this course.
By Suhaimi C•
Jul 1, 2021
Great well prepared course with programming exercises. Thank much for the instructors and coursera for providing excellent course about spark sql distributed computing. I learned some new things from this course. Highly recommend this course if you would like to know more about spark sql distributed computing.
By Davide C•
Dec 12, 2020
Great course for developing further your knowledge of SQL and for a nice introduction to the world of Big Data and parallel computing. Extremely recommended for anyone with a basic-intermediate knowledge of SQL who want to approach Big Data databases and parallel computing on them.
By David Y•
Jan 8, 2021
Great high level overview for Spark beginners with focus on application. Course materials are reasonably up to date and well designed. Might be nice if there was a PySpark complement to this course but I understand that it's part of the SQL specialization. Would highly recommend.
By Deepika S•
May 20, 2020
This course is a great learning source for Distributed Computing with Spark SQL. I got started with course and learnt basic concepts, dos and don'ts.
Concepts are explained well and work notebooks provided needed hands on experience.
Thanks for the course.
Best,
Deepika Sharma
By Serjesh S•
May 29, 2020
I wanted to quickly revisit spark sql on Databricks platform after last time using spark (on premise)3 years ago .This course provided perfect refresher to all the important concepts.Module 4 is specifically pleasant and take it little closer to BigQueryML.
By Takashi T•
Oct 11, 2020
The course was easy and clear to follow. The assignments and quizzes were easy to complete. Also by checking discussion forum, I can see that both instructors check and provide helps to people who posted the questions. I highly recommend this course.
By Oscar F•
Dec 30, 2020
Buen curso. Se demuestra lo íntimamente ligados que están los códigos con el hardware y cómo hacer un mejor uso del hardware disponible usando spark a través de la computación distribuida para hacer más eficientes las consultas. Recomendado.
By POOJA.N. D•
Jul 27, 2020
Well explained course by the trainers and good assignments set by the trainers. I learnt a lot on spark, its architecture and working, which I can use in my several up coming projects. Thank you for the course!
By Anushree C•
May 9, 2021
I would like to thank all the instructors of the course and the Coursera team for preparing such a nice and very well understandable course for beginners.
By William P E O•
Nov 21, 2021
Excelente material, muy concreto y totalmente útil para comprender los conceptos. Los ejercicios son fàciles de comprender y refuerzan el conocimiento recibido en cada módulo.