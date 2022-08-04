- Organizational Culture
- Career Development
- Strategic Thinking
- Change Management
- Project Management
- Stakeholder Management
- Business Writing
- Project Charter
- Project Planning
- Risk Management
- Task Estimation
- Procurement
Google Project Management Professional Certificate
Start your path to a career in project management. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills that will have you job-ready in less than six months. No degree or experience is required.
Offered By
What you will learn
Gain an immersive understanding of the practices and skills needed to succeed in an entry-level project management role
Learn how to create effective project documentation and artifacts throughout the various phases of a project
Learn the foundations of Agile project management, with a focus on implementing Scrum events, building Scrum artifacts, and understanding Scrum roles
Practice strategic communication, problem-solving, and stakeholder management through real-world scenarios
Skills you will gain
About this Professional Certificate
Applied Learning Project
This program includes over 140 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based assessments which will help you simulate real-world project management scenarios that are critical for success in the workplace.
The content is highly interactive and exclusively developed by Google employees with decades of experience in program and project management.
Skills you’ll gain will include: Creating risk management plans; Understanding process improvement techniques; Managing escalations, team dynamics, and stakeholders; Creating budgets and navigating procurement; Utilizing project management software, tools, and templates; Practicing Agile project management, with an emphasis on Scrum.
Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on activities, you’ll get introduced to initiating, planning, and running both traditional and Agile projects. You’ll develop a toolbox to demonstrate your understanding of key project management elements, including managing a schedule, budget, and team.
