بنهايه المشروع سنتمكن من إنشاء cluster او مجموعه Redshift بامازون وستكون قادر علي اعداد ال cluster وتهيئته لتحميل البيانات من خدمه التخزين البسيطه S3 وستكون قادر علي الاستعلام عن البيانات اما عن طريق تخزينها ب Redshift اولا ثم الاستعلام عنها باستخدام لغه الاستعلام SQL او الاستعلام عنها بشكل مباشر عن طريق Redshift Spectrum بدون الحاجه لتحميلها بداخل ال cluster او المجموعه الخاصه ب Redshift. و اخيرا ستكون قادر علي تحديد اي طريقه افضل للاستخدام بناء علي حاله الاستخدام الخاصه بك. ايضا ستكون قادر علي إنشاء جداول فعاله في Redshift من خلال تحديد أسلوب التوزيع الأنسب واستراتيجية الفرز وتشفير الضغط بناءً على حالة الاستخدام الخاصة بك هذه المهارات يمكن تطبيقها علي اي نوع من انواع البيانات لكي نتمكن من تخزين البياانات ذو المساحه الضخمه علي نطاق واسع ثم الاستعلام عنها باستخدام لغه SQL وتنفيذ اوامر معقده في مده زمنيه قصيره.
امازون Redshift للمبتدئين: مقدمة عن تخزين البيانات
Taught in Arabic
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
التعرف على كيفية إنشاء cluster او مجموعة Redshift وكيفيه اعداد ال cluster للبدء بتخزين البيانات والاستعلام عنها
تحميل البيانات في cluster او مجموعة Redshift من S3 والاستعلام عنها والاستعلام في S3 بدون تخزين باستخدام Redshift Spectrum
تعلم كيفية إنشاء جداول فعالة في Redshift من خلال تحديد أسلوب التوزيع الأنسب واستراتيجية الفرز وتشفير الضغط بناءً على حالة الاستخدام الخاصة بك
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
التعريف بخدمه Redshift وكيفيه انشاء cluster او مجموعه Redshift وطريقه اعدادها
تحميل البيانات في cluster او مجموعه Redshift من خدمه التخزين البسيطه S3 والاستعلام عنها
الاستعلام عن البيانات الموجوده بداخل خدمه التخزين البسيطه S3 بدون تحميلها بداخل cluster او مجموعه Redshift باستخدام Redshift Spectrum
تحميل بيانات من الجهاز الشخصي لخدمه التخزين البسيطه S3 ثم الاستعلام عنها بدون تحميل علي Redshift باستخدام Redshift Spectrum
تحديد نمط توزيع Redshift المناسب وتطبيق نمط التوزيع Key Distribution Style على أحد الجداول
تعلم استراتيجيات الفرز المختلفة المتاحه بداخل Redshift ومقارنتها والتعرف علي إيجابيات وسلبيات كل استراتيجية فرز منها
اختيار أنسب ترميزات الضغط لجدول معين
إنشاء cluster أو مجموعة Redshift لبيانات شركة تجارة الكترونية
Recommended experience
الفهم الأساسي ل SQL مثل انشاء الجداول CREATE وادخال البيانات INSERT والاستعلام SELECT والدمج JOIN ويُفضل معرفة باساسيات AWS مثل IAM , S3, VPC, Glue
8 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.