يهدف ذلك المشروع الإرشادي إلى أن يجعلك قادرا على إنشاء لوحة معلومات خاصة بشركة اتصالات باستخدام Power BI لكي تساعدهم على معرفة قيمة عمر العملاء وأي العملاء الأكثر دخلًا للشركة للاهتمام بهم من قبل فريق التسويق وتقديم لهم عروض وخدمات خاصة لضمان بقائهم مع الشركة وزيادة نسبة ولائهم لها.
تصور البيانات باستخدام Power BI: انشئ لوحة معلومات للتسويق
Taught in Arabic
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
استكشاف بيانات عملاء شركة الاتصالات التاريخية وإضافة العواميد المحسوبة باستخدام ال Power Query Editor
حساب القياسات الخاصة بقيمة عمر العملاء (Customer Lifetime Value) باستخدام DAX وإنشاء الرسومات البيانية المناسبة لعرض النتائج
تقسيم العملاء إلى شرائح حسب قيمتهم العمرية وإنشاء جدول يحتوي على أبرز التفاصيل الخاصة بكل عميل
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
Guided Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
استكشاف بيانات العملاء
حساب قياسات مغادرة العملاء
حساب القيمة العمرية للعملاء
المهمة التدريبية: حساب القيمة العمرية للعميل
تقسيم العملاء حسب قيمتهم العمرية
بناء لوحة المعلومات النهائية وتجهيزها للعرض
المهمة التراكمية: بناء لوحة معلومات مشابهة لشركة خدمات إنترنت
Recommended experience
كيفية التعامل مع ال Power Query Editor خاصة إنشاء العواميد واستعمال ال DAX لإنشاء القياسات الإحصائية البسيطة مثل العدد والمتوسط والحالات الشرطية.
8 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.