Crea tu primer desarrollo web con React
Crea tu primer desarrollo web con React

Mike Nieva

Instructor: Mike Nieva

What you'll learn

  • Desarrollarás una aplicación web en React con Vite

  • Usarás el manejo de ruteo de una aplicación

  • Aplicarás herramientas para estilizar la interfaz con TailwindCSS

Skills you'll practice

  • Category: React Router
  • Category: TailwindCSS
  • Category: Vite
  • Category: Desarrollo web
  • Category: React

About this Guided Project

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Introducción y objetivos con React

  2. Generar y configurar un proyecto web con Vite

  3. Determinar la arquitectura de carpetas y proceso de ruteo

  4. Crear secciones principales e introducción a clases con Tailwind

  5. Practicar los fundamentos de un proyecto en React con Vite

  6. Crear la página de aterrizaje

  7. Iterar los datos de un componente con JSX

  8. Crear formulario de contacto

  9. Reto principal

Recommended experience

Contar con un nivel de experiencia en JavaScript intermedio y conocimientos básicos sobre la terminal (shell) UNIX.

Instructor

Mike Nieva
Coursera Project Network
