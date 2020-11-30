Create a Database with LibreOffice Base
11 ratings
Apply relational database principles.
Use LibreOffice Base to create and populate a database.
Identify the components of a relational table.
11 ratings
Apply relational database principles.
Use LibreOffice Base to create and populate a database.
Identify the components of a relational table.
By the end of this project you will have used LibreOffice Base to create a relational database table and populate it with rows of data. Base provides features that allow you to work with databases using wizards that lead you through the processes step-by-step. It also provides methods of working with database components directly, giving you the additional measure of control and flexibility you need to create a custom-designed database. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Database (DB) Design
Relational Database
Data tables
Unique Key
Libreoffice
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Complete a short database design review to examine database components and how the database stores data.
Use the Database Wizard to create a new database file and overview components of the Base user interface.
Review relational terminology as you use the wizard feature of LibreOffice Base to create a database table.
Enter data into the fields in a relational table using the Table Data View in LibreOffice Base.
Use the Table Design feature in LibreOffice Base to add fields to an existing relational table layout.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
by JRNov 30, 2020
very clear presentation, the tool are very helpful,
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.