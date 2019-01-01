Creating And Controlling Git Repository Using AWS CodeCommit
Create and Clone GIT repositories on AWS CodeCommit.
Learn how to Use GIT commands (like push, pull, fetch) to control repositories.
Create and Share branches and assigning tags.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to work with GIT Repositories on AWS CodeCommit. We will first look how to create authentication credentials to create a GIT repository using IAM Roles. We will then look at how to work with this repository using your local machine. We will look at how to commit & push code written by you and pull any changes made by other users. We will then move on to look how we can use branches to maintain different versions of a project. Finally we will look at how to how to create tags to make commits more human readable. By the end, you should be comfortable in maintaining and sharing your code in AWS CodeCommit. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
aws
Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
GIT
Version Control
codecommit
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to AWS CodeCommit and Creating an IAM/GIT User
Create our First Git Repository on AWS CodeCommit
Cloning the CodeCommit Repository to our Local
Create and Push Your First Commit
Create and Share Repo and Pull Changes
Create and Share a Branch
Create and Share a Tag
